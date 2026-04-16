Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationWBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Extended: Apply Till April 18, Check Fees, Dates & Steps

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Extended: Apply Till April 18, Check Fees, Dates & Steps

WBJEE JENPAS UG 2026 registration deadline extended to April 18. Check application steps, fees, correction window, and exam date details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 03:26 PM (IST)

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has provided relief to aspirants by extending the registration deadline for JENPAS UG 2026. Candidates aiming for admission to nursing and paramedical undergraduate courses now have time until April 18, 2026, to complete their applications through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. 

The JENPAS UG examination serves as a gateway for students seeking admission into programmes such as BSc Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), and Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT), making it a crucial opportunity for medical aspirants. 

JENPAS UG 2026: Extended Deadline and Key Exam Dates 

With the application window now open until April 18, candidates are advised to complete the process without delay. The board will activate the correction window from April 20, allowing applicants to make necessary edits in their forms until April 24, 2026. 

Admit cards for the examination will be available for download between May 29 and June 7, 2026. The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026, in two shifts. 

Application Fee Structure for JENPAS UG 2026 

Candidates are required to pay the application fee based on their category. For General, OBC, and EWS candidates, the fee is ₹500 for one paper and ₹800 for both papers. Meanwhile, SC, ST, and PwD candidates need to pay ₹400 for one paper and ₹650 for both. 

Paper 1 will be conducted for all courses except Bachelor of Hospital Administration (BHA), while Paper 2 is specifically designed for BHA aspirants. 

How to Apply for WBJEE JENPAS UG 2026 Online 

Step 1: Visit the official JENPAS UG portal on the WBJEEB website. 

Step 2: Click on the “JENPAS UG 2026 Registration” link. 

Step 3: Enter basic details such as name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email ID. 

Step 4: Log in using the generated credentials. 

Step 5: Fill in your academic and personal details in the application form. 

Step 6: Upload required documents, if applicable. 

Step 7: Pay the application fee through online payment modes. 

Step 8: Review all the details carefully before final submission. 

Step 9: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference. 

Correction Window and Important Instructions 

WBJEEB will allow candidates to make corrections to their submitted forms during the designated window from April 20 to April 24, 2026. It is important to ensure accuracy, as incorrect information may lead to complications later in the admission process. 

Candidates should also keep track of important dates, including admit card release and exam schedule, to avoid missing any key updates. Completing the application early and double-checking all details can help ensure a smooth process. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News WBJEEB WBJEE JENPAS UG 2026 JENPAS UG 2026 Registration JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Link JENPAS UG 2026 JENPAS UG Exam 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Extended: Apply Till April 18, Check Fees, Dates & Steps
WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Extended: Apply Till April 18, Check Fees, Dates & Steps
Education
JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Date Soon: Jharkhand Board Result Expected Anytime, Direct Link To Check Marksheet
JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Date Soon: Jharkhand Board Result Expected Anytime, Direct Link To Check Marksheet
Education
KVS Admission 2026: Class 1 Second List Releasing Today, Check Result, Dates & Admission Process
KVS Admission 2026: Class 1 Second List Releasing Today, Check Result, Dates & Admission Process
Education
UP Board Result 2026: When Will UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Be Declared? Expected Dates Here
UP Board Result 2026: When Will UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Be Declared? Expected Dates Here
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya backs women’s reservation bills, hails Modi govt in heated Lok Sabha debate
LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Devyani Jaipuria
Devyani Jaipuria
Menstrual Hygiene A Fundamental Right: How The Supreme Court’s Ruling Can Drive Real Change
Opinion
Embed widget