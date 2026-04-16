WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Extended: Apply Till April 18, Check Fees, Dates & Steps

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has provided relief to aspirants by extending the registration deadline for JENPAS UG 2026. Candidates aiming for admission to nursing and paramedical undergraduate courses now have time until April 18, 2026, to complete their applications through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The JENPAS UG examination serves as a gateway for students seeking admission into programmes such as BSc Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), and Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT), making it a crucial opportunity for medical aspirants.

JENPAS UG 2026: Extended Deadline and Key Exam Dates

With the application window now open until April 18, candidates are advised to complete the process without delay. The board will activate the correction window from April 20, allowing applicants to make necessary edits in their forms until April 24, 2026.

Admit cards for the examination will be available for download between May 29 and June 7, 2026. The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026, in two shifts.

Application Fee Structure for JENPAS UG 2026

Candidates are required to pay the application fee based on their category. For General, OBC, and EWS candidates, the fee is ₹500 for one paper and ₹800 for both papers. Meanwhile, SC, ST, and PwD candidates need to pay ₹400 for one paper and ₹650 for both.

Paper 1 will be conducted for all courses except Bachelor of Hospital Administration (BHA), while Paper 2 is specifically designed for BHA aspirants.

How to Apply for WBJEE JENPAS UG 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official JENPAS UG portal on the WBJEEB website.

Step 2: Click on the “JENPAS UG 2026 Registration” link.

Step 3: Enter basic details such as name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Log in using the generated credentials.

Step 5: Fill in your academic and personal details in the application form.

Step 6: Upload required documents, if applicable.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through online payment modes.

Step 8: Review all the details carefully before final submission.

Step 9: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Correction Window and Important Instructions

WBJEEB will allow candidates to make corrections to their submitted forms during the designated window from April 20 to April 24, 2026. It is important to ensure accuracy, as incorrect information may lead to complications later in the admission process.

Candidates should also keep track of important dates, including admit card release and exam schedule, to avoid missing any key updates. Completing the application early and double-checking all details can help ensure a smooth process.

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