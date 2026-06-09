US Army Apache Helicopter Goes Down Near Strait Of Hormuz; Cause Unclear: Report

A US military Apache attack helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz, with both its flight crew members safely rescued in a subsequent aviation recovery operation, according to a report by The New York Times.

The circumstances surrounding the helicopter's crash remain unclear, the report said, citing two people briefed on the incident. Officials have not yet determined whether the aircraft suffered a mechanical failure, encountered operational difficulties, or was brought down by hostile action.

The incident comes at a sensitive moment in the Middle East, where tensions remain high despite a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Crew Safe, Investigation Underway

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the helicopter's crew members were safe and that no injuries had been reported.

Speaking to reporters at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport before departing for Washington, Trump said the pilots were "fine" and stressed that "nobody was injured" in the incident. He added that the administration would provide further details in an official report later on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported.

The helicopter mishap occurred near one of the world's most strategically important waterways, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments passes every day.

Trump Says Iran Deal Is Within Reach

As questions swirled around the helicopter incident, Trump expressed confidence that negotiations with Iran were progressing positively and predicted a breakthrough in the coming weeks.

"We're negotiating now, and they want to make a very good deal. They're willing to give us everything, they're willing to give us no nuclear weapon," Trump said during a campaign tele-rally.

The US President also claimed that Washington was on course for what he described as a "total victory" in its standoff with Tehran and suggested that a successful agreement could ease pressure on global energy markets.

"I think we are winning that battle, but you're really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory," Trump said.

Regional Tensions Remain High

Trump's remarks came as Iran and Israel appeared to step back from a fresh round of military escalation over the weekend. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had halted strikes against Iranian targets, while Tehran also suspended its military operations.

However, both sides stopped short of formally endorsing a long-term ceasefire arrangement, leaving uncertainty over the durability of the pause in hostilities.

Iranian officials have nevertheless indicated that Tehran remains open to continued talks with Washington, provided negotiations are conducted in good faith.

Crash Adds To Uncertainty

While diplomatic channels remain active, the Apache helicopter incident has added another layer of uncertainty to an already volatile regional situation.

With the cause of the crash still unknown, attention is now focused on the US administration's expected report, which could shed light on whether the aircraft was lost due to technical issues, operational factors or hostile action.