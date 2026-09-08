Varanasi Schools Shut For Classes 1-5 On September 9 Amid Heavy Rain Alert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varanasi closes Classes 1-5 schools on September 9.

Classes 6-12 timings revised to 9 am - 3:30 pm.

Order applies across all boards, ensuring student safety.

In view of the weather department’s forecast of heavy rain in Varanasi, the district administration has announced a holiday for students from Classes 1 to 5 on Wednesday, September 9.

The school timings for students from Classes 6 to 12 have also been revised. These classes will now be held from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

Basic Education Officer (BSA) Bhupendra Singh and District School Inspector (DIOS) Bholendra Pratap Singh issued a joint order regarding the changes.

Classes 1-5 To Remain Closed

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of the possibility of continuous heavy rain in the district.

Based on the heavy rain warning issued by the Meteorological Department, all schools for Classes 1 to 5 will remain closed on Wednesday, September 9.

The administration said the measure has been taken keeping the safety of children in mind.

ALSO READ: Delhi PGs Under New Rules? Rent Caps, Mandatory registration, CCTV And Security Guards Proposed

Timings Changed For Classes 6-12

At the same time, school timings for Classes 6 to 12 have been rescheduled to prevent academic loss among students in the higher classes.

Schools for these classes will operate from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

Parents and students have been advised to monitor weather conditions before leaving home.

Order Applicable To All Boards

The guidelines have been issued jointly by BSA Bhupendra Singh and DIOS Bholendra Pratap Singh.

Officials clarified that the order is not restricted to any particular education board. It will apply to all council, government, aided and private schools in the district, along with schools affiliated with the CBSE and ICSE boards.

Fourth Rain-Related School Closure This Session

The administration has taken the decision to close educational institutions for the fourth time this semester due to the threat of inclement weather and torrential rain.

However, on previous occasions, the holiday had been extended to students up to Class 8. This time, the administration has limited the holiday to students from Classes 1 to 5.

The revised timings for Classes 6 to 12 will apply only on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta Dies By Suicide At Noida Residence

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI