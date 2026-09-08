Students from Classes 1 to 5 will have a holiday on Wednesday, September 9. This decision was made due to heavy rain forecasts for their safety.
Varanasi Schools Shut For Classes 1-5 On September 9 Amid Heavy Rain Alert
The school timings for students from Classes 6 to 12 have also been revised. These classes will now be held from 9 am to 3:30 pm.
- Varanasi closes Classes 1-5 schools on September 9.
- Classes 6-12 timings revised to 9 am - 3:30 pm.
- Order applies across all boards, ensuring student safety.
In view of the weather department’s forecast of heavy rain in Varanasi, the district administration has announced a holiday for students from Classes 1 to 5 on Wednesday, September 9.
The school timings for students from Classes 6 to 12 have also been revised. These classes will now be held from 9 am to 3:30 pm.
Basic Education Officer (BSA) Bhupendra Singh and District School Inspector (DIOS) Bholendra Pratap Singh issued a joint order regarding the changes.
Classes 1-5 To Remain Closed
The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of the possibility of continuous heavy rain in the district.
Based on the heavy rain warning issued by the Meteorological Department, all schools for Classes 1 to 5 will remain closed on Wednesday, September 9.
The administration said the measure has been taken keeping the safety of children in mind.
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Timings Changed For Classes 6-12
At the same time, school timings for Classes 6 to 12 have been rescheduled to prevent academic loss among students in the higher classes.
Schools for these classes will operate from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm on Wednesday.
Parents and students have been advised to monitor weather conditions before leaving home.
Order Applicable To All Boards
The guidelines have been issued jointly by BSA Bhupendra Singh and DIOS Bholendra Pratap Singh.
Officials clarified that the order is not restricted to any particular education board. It will apply to all council, government, aided and private schools in the district, along with schools affiliated with the CBSE and ICSE boards.
Fourth Rain-Related School Closure This Session
The administration has taken the decision to close educational institutions for the fourth time this semester due to the threat of inclement weather and torrential rain.
However, on previous occasions, the holiday had been extended to students up to Class 8. This time, the administration has limited the holiday to students from Classes 1 to 5.
The revised timings for Classes 6 to 12 will apply only on Wednesday.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which students are affected by the school holiday in Varanasi?
What are the new school timings for Classes 6 to 12?
For Classes 6 to 12, schools will operate from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm on Wednesday. These revised timings aim to prevent academic loss for older students.
Does the holiday and revised timings order apply to all schools?
Yes, the order applies to all schools in the district. This includes council, government, aided, private, CBSE, and ICSE schools, as clarified by officials.
What is the reason for the school changes in Varanasi?
The changes are a precautionary measure due to the weather department's forecast of heavy rain in Varanasi. The primary reason for the holiday for younger students is their safety.