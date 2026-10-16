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School Assembly News Headlines Today October 17 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, October 17, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Complaint Against Dhruv Rathee Over Alleged Attempt To Incite Army, Police Against Modi Government
- 'Modi Ji, Your MEA Officials Are Confused': Rahul Gandhi Mocks Centre Over Rubio's Mumbai Visit
- Rajnath Singh Slams INDIA Bloc's Protest Against CEC, Alleges Congress Seeks Bangladesh-Like Regime Change
- Delhi Police May Allow ‘Select Few’ At CJP's ‘Tiranga’ March; 32,000+ Personnel Deployed
- NSUI, IYC Presidents Detained During Protest Demanding FIR Over Police 'Assault' On Women Workers
- Delhi-NCR Weather: Temperature Drops By 6 Degrees After Rain, IMD Forecasts More Showers Today
- Delhi Ramlila To Burn 30-Foot Cockroach Effigy Alongside Ravan Amid CJP Protests
- Delhi-NCR Weather: Temperature Drops By 6 Degrees After Rain, IMD Forecasts More Showers Today
- ‘They Can Pick Me Up’: CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Police Surveillance Ahead Of March
- Delhi Police Warn Of Traffic Disruptions Ahead Of CJP's Tiranga March, List Key Roads
- 'India Will Back Pakistan In War...': Rajasthan BJP Chief's Remark Triggers Political Controversy
- Freelancers, Reel-Makers At Protests: SC Flags Challenges In Defining Journalists’ Rights
- B***y Sht, I am Your Boss': J&K IAS Officer Abuses Woman During Virtual Meeting, Video Viral
- Manipur Violence: Kuki-Zo Woman Killed In Naga Ambush, 2 Missing; 10 Tribal Women Dead In Clashes
- Fresh Political Churn For NDA As Rajbhar Inducts LJP Leaders Into SBSP Ahead Of UP Elections
- Supreme Court Refuses Immediate Ban On CJP Protest At Connaught Place: 'Hope People Will Act Sensibly'
- Delhi Police Reach CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke’s Residence Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally
- CJP’s Dipke Hits Back At ‘Anarchist’ Tag Amid Traders’ Anger: ‘Businesses Suffer When Govt Shuts City’
- ‘They Were All Your Friends’: Kharge’s Dig At Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Cowards Left Congress’ Remark At Tea Meet
- Centre May Call Special Parliament Session For Women’s Quota, Delimitation Bills After April Setback
- ‘I'm Shaken, In Pain’: Uttarakhand Minister Files FIR Against Husband, Alleges Bigamy, Assault, Murder Plot
- Intel Inputs Warn CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Could Become Indefinite Sit-In For Jailed Leaders
- Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply On PIL For Social Media Restrictions To Protect Children
- Vijay Inaugurates Rs 300-Crore Periyar Arivulagam In Coimbatore, DMK Claims Credit
- Lottery Firm Donates Rs 260 Crore To DMK, AIADMK In 2025-26, EC Disclosures Show
- PM Modi To Visit Canada On December 11-12 As New Delhi, Ottawa Seek To Boost Bilateral Ties
- Delhi Riots 2020: SC Adjourns Athar Khan’s Bail Plea Hearing In UAPA Case For 4 Weeks
International News
- Air India Cancels Flights To Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah Until October 20 Amid Saudi Situation
- ‘False Accusations’: Maduro, Wife Plead Not Guilty To Fresh Torture Charges In US Court
- US: 3 Children, Teacher Killed In Oregon School Shooting; 16-Year-Old Suspect Shot Dead
- North Korea Test-Fires Submarine-Launched Cruise Missiles Amid US, South Korea Tensions
- 21 Kids, Teacher Killed After School Roof Collapses In Pakistan, Rescue On
- Houthis Using Chinese Parts To Build Advanced Missiles Capable Of Striking Israel, Saudi
Business News
- Dalal Street Cautious After Thursday's Bumper Rally: Sensex Up 50 Points, Nifty Over 23K
- Tesla Roadster Is Here: A Flying Car That Can Hit 100 Kmph In Under A Second
- Petrol Export Duty Up, Diesel Down: Govt Revises Windfall Tax Effective October 16
- Musk Vs Ambani: Reliance Says It Has “Never Feared Competition” In Satcom Row
- ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally Today: CP Traders Seek Amit Shah’s Intervention, Tighter Security
- US Weighs Changes To Premium Processing: What H-1B And Green Card Applicants Should Know
- Stock Market Holiday Alert: Dussehra Break On Tuesday, 20 October, Plus Two Weekend Closures
- India’s Forex Reserves At $691.1 Billion: The RBI’s Challenge Of Managing Rupee Liquidity
Sports News
- PM Modi Praises RR Batting Star; Cricketer's Reaction Steals The Show
- Most Wides, No-Balls In T20Is: Arshdeep Singh Leads List, Check Top 10
- Alcohol Addiction, Panic Attacks, 26 Days In Rehab: IPL Star's Shocking Revelation
- Match-Fixing Scandal Shames Sports World Again, Players Banned Until 2050
- Rohit Sharma's Unique World Record That Virat Kohli May Never Be Able To Break
- 'Padak Lao, Pad Pao': CM Yogi Highlights UP's Sports Revolution And Women's Empowerment On Navratri
- Who Hung Yuzvendra Chahal From 15th Floor? Spinner Reveals Shocking Incident
- Smriti Mandhana On The Verge Of History, Targets Record Beyond Virat And Rohit
- Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Earn This Much For Every ODI Match
- Colombo To Host Cricket's First-Ever Mixed-Gender Tournament Next Month
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