Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Proposed bill aims to regulate Delhi's paying guest accommodations.

Mandatory registration, rent limits, and security rules are proposed.

Students gain online complaints and college accommodation committees.

Thousands of students live in paying guest (PG) accommodations across Delhi. However, issues such as arbitrary rent hikes, inadequate security, poor facilities and lack of action on complaints have raised concerns. To address these issues, the Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Welfare Bill has been proposed.

If implemented, the Bill could introduce several mandatory rules for PG operators in Delhi.

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Key Proposed Changes

Mandatory registration for all PGs. Every PG would have to obtain a government licence. It could operate only after inspections and necessary approvals from the police, municipal corporation and relevant authorities.

Unique registration number: Every registered PG would receive a PG Registration Number (PGRN), with its details available on the government’s GovPG portal.

Limits on rent: A locality-wise rent band would be introduced to regulate PG charges. Special permission would be required to charge rent above the prescribed limit.

Security deposit capped: PG operators would be allowed to collect a security deposit of up to three months’ rent. The deposit would have to be returned within 30 days after a student leaves the PG.

Protection against sudden eviction: Students could not be evicted without a valid reason. Under normal circumstances, PG operators would have to provide 30 days’ written notice.

CCTV and security mandatory: CCTV cameras would be required at all entrances and common areas, with recordings stored for at least 30 days.

Security guards for larger PGs: PGs housing 15 or more students would have to employ a licensed security guard from 10 pm to 6 am.

Rules for visitors: Visitors would be allowed between 8 am and 9 pm, with all entries recorded in a visitor register.

Wardens to be appointed: Every PG would have to appoint a warden who must live or maintain an office within 500 metres of the accommodation and be able to reach the premises within 15 minutes during an emergency.

Online Complaint System For Students

Students would be able to access PG details and lodge complaints through the government’s GovPG portal. They would also be able to track the status of their complaints online.

The proposal also includes a provision allowing students to file anonymous complaints when necessary.

Accommodation Committees At Colleges

Colleges and universities would have special accommodation committees comprising faculty members, student representatives, NSS/NCC representatives, municipal officials and police representatives.

The committees would inspect PGs, issue notices to those violating rules and attempt to resolve disputes between students and PG owners within 15 working days.

Similar committees have also been proposed for coaching centres and skill-training institutes.

More Relief For Students

Under the proposed Bill, PG owners would:

Not be allowed to collect rent or deposits without issuing receipts.

Not be allowed to demand more than three months’ rent as advance.

Not be allowed to impose arbitrary electricity or other charges.

Not be allowed to charge different rents based on caste, religion, gender or state.

Incentives For Compliant PGs

PGs that maintain a good record and comply with the rules continuously for two years could be given Certified Student-Friendly PG status, priority on the government portal and possible property-tax relief.

The proposal also considers easier loans for safety upgrades and renovation work.

Challenges In Implementing The Bill

The proposal acknowledges that registering thousands of small and informal PGs could be difficult. Challenges could also arise in operating the government portal, obtaining no-objection certificates (NOCs) from different departments and determining appropriate rent levels.

To address these issues, the proposal suggests a single-window system, phased implementation and the appointment of a dedicated officer.

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The Bill is currently only a proposal and is not an applicable law. Before it can be implemented, the government and relevant authorities would need to complete the formal process and finalise the rules.