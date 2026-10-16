UPESSC Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply For 12,405 Primary Teacher Posts By October 28

UPESSC Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has extended the application deadline for the 2026 Primary Assistant Teacher recruitment, giving eligible candidates additional time to complete the registration process. Applicants can now submit their forms and pay the prescribed application fee until October 28, 2026. Interested candidates who want to apply and have not completed registration can visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 12,405 teaching vacancies in primary schools across Uttar Pradesh. The commission has also revised the deadline for correcting details in submitted applications, allowing candidates to review their forms and make necessary changes within the permitted period.

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The written examination will take place on December 3 and 4, 2026, as previously scheduled.

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates preparing to apply should keep track of the revised deadlines to avoid missing any stage of the recruitment process.

The important dates are as follows:

Total vacancies: 12,405

Last date to submit the online application: October 28, 2026

Last date to pay the application fee: October 28, 2026

Application correction deadline: October 31, 2026

Written examination dates: December 3 and 4, 2026

Although the application deadline has been extended, the written examination schedule remains unchanged. Candidates should plan their preparation accordingly and complete the registration formalities within the revised timeline.

12,405 Primary Teacher Vacancies Across Two Categories

The recruitment includes positions under the Basic Education Department as well as teaching posts in primary sections of non-government aided schools.

Of the total vacancies, 11,508 posts are for Assistant Teachers (Urban) under the Basic Education Department. The remaining 897 posts are for Assistant Teachers in the primary sections of non-government aided schools.

Candidates interested in these positions should read the official recruitment notification carefully to understand the applicable eligibility conditions and other requirements before submitting their applications.

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the Primary Assistant Teacher recruitment section and open the application link for Advertisement No. 05/2026.

Step 3: Log in using the required registration credentials.

Step 4: Enter the requested personal and educational information in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the prescribed application fee.

Step 6: Check the entered details carefully before submitting the form.

Step 7: Download the application confirmation page and keep a copy for future reference.

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Already Applied? Check The Application Correction Window

Candidates who have submitted their forms should review the information provided in their applications. If any corrections are needed, they can use the designated correction facility by October 31, 2026, subject to the commission's instructions.

Applicants are advised to check the official notification for complete eligibility requirements, application instructions, and other recruitment-related conditions. Completing the application and fee payment before October 28 will help candidates avoid missing the revised deadline.

With 12,405 posts available, eligible aspirants should keep both the application deadline and the December examination dates in mind while completing the required formalities and preparing for the written test.

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