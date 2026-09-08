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English NewsCitiesFormer Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta Dies By Suicide At Noida Residence

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta Dies By Suicide At Noida Residence

Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta, who served under Sheila Dikshit, allegedly died by suicide at his Noida home, police said.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 11:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta found hanging in Noida.
  • Police forced entry, recovered note citing mental/health issues.
  • Mehta served as Chief Secretary during 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Rakesh Mehta, 74-year-old former IAS officer who served as Delhi chief secretary under Sheila Dikshit, was found hanging at his Sector 82 residence in Noida on September 6. Police recovered a purported suicide note citing “mental and health issues”. Mehta served as Delhi chief secretary from 2007 until his retirement in November 2010. His tenure included the 2010 Commonwealth Games and several key infrastructure projects in the capital. 

Police Break Open Flat

Police were alerted through Dial-112 after Mehta’s wife, Sumanti Mehta, repeatedly called him without receiving a response. She was in Dehradun visiting their son at the time.

A team from Phase-2 police station reached the residence and found the flat’s door locked from inside. Officers broke open the door and found Mehta’s body inside.

Police have recovered a note and are examining it along with other evidence as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Also Read: DMK Accuses Vijay Of Mocking Stalin’s Jaw Injury With Gesture In Assembly, CM Clarifies

Three Years As Delhi Chief Secretary

Mehta served as Delhi’s chief secretary for more than three years during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure. A 1975-batch IAS officer, he also served in several positions in the Delhi government and was commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

During his tenure, Delhi hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games. He was also credited with playing a key role in power privatisation, replacing Blue Line buses with low-floor buses, and improving transport and civic infrastructure.

Mehta took charge as chief secretary in 2007 and retired in November 2010. He was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Monday, September 7.

Also Read: BAPS-Eiffel Tower Row: MEA Says Matter ‘Purely’ Between Concerned Entities

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Chief Secretary Noida Police Rakesh Mehta
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