XLRI Announces Summer Placements for 2026-28 Batch, All Students Secure Internships

XLRI - Xavier School of Management has completed summer internship placements for the 2026-28 batch of its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management) [PGDM (BM)] and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Human Resource Management) [PGDM (HRM)] programmes. All 587 participating students from its Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses secured internships.

A total of 106 organisations made 594 internship offers, including 32 recruiters participating in the process for the first time.

The median monthly stipend was ₹1.80 lakh, while the average stood at ₹1.75 lakh. The highest monthly stipend was ₹3.50 lakh, according to data released by the institute.

Consulting and Consumer Businesses Account for Major Share of Roles

Consulting accounted for 30% of the roles offered, followed by fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail and consumer businesses at 21%. E-commerce, technology and media contributed 19% of the roles.

Consulting recruiters included Accenture, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY-Parthenon, KPMG and PwC.

In the FMCG and consumer segment, participating companies included Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Asian Paints, Nestlé and Tata Consumer Products. The roles covered marketing, sales, supply chain and operations.

E-commerce, technology and media companies recruited for positions in product management, analytics and programme management. Participants included Amazon, Flipkart, Google, Cisco, Meesho, Swiggy, Zepto and JioStar.

Finance and Industrial Companies Participate in Placements

Banking, financial services and insurance recruiters included American Express, Axis Bank, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC ERGO General Insurance.

Companies from manufacturing, automotive, energy and telecommunications included Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, JSW Group, Cummins, GE Aerospace, ReNew, Samsung Electronics and Airtel.

General management opportunities were offered by Aditya Birla Group, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance, RPG Group and Tata Administrative Services.

The institute also identified Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, ITC, Mahindra, Procter & Gamble and Reliance among the organisations that extended the highest number of offers.

XLRI Reports Stipend Figures for the Batch

Students in the top 10% of the cohort received an average monthly stipend of ₹2.58 lakh. The average for the top 25% was ₹2.39 lakh.

Commenting on the placement results, Dr. (Fr.) Sebastian George, S.J., Director, XLRI, said: “We are delighted to announce that the Summer Internship Placements for the Class of 2026–28 have concluded with every student securing an internship. Recruiters across consulting, consumer goods, technology and finance have once again placed their trust in the XLRI student community, and the arrival of 32 new recruiters this year reflects the growing reach of our programmes. This achievement is a tribute to the diligence of our students, the guidance of our faculty and the continued partnership of the corporate world. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every recruiting organisation, and we are confident that our students will make the most of these opportunities to learn, contribute and grow into conscientious leaders.”

The internship programme is part of XLRI's management courses in Business Management and Human Resource Management. It gives students an opportunity to apply classroom learning in professional settings and gain experience across business functions.

With the placement process complete, students will move on to their internships before returning to continue their management programmes.

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