Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationUttarakhand Becomes India's Sixth Fully Literate State Under NEP 2020, ULLAS Programme

Uttarakhand Becomes India's Sixth Fully Literate State Under NEP 2020, ULLAS Programme

Uttarakhand has become India's sixth fully literate state under NEP 2020 and the ULLAS programme. Know what this achievement means for education and lifelong learning.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 01:43 PM (IST)

Uttarakhand has reached a major milestone in its education journey by becoming the sixth fully literate state in India. The achievement comes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) – New India Literacy Programme, highlighting the state's progress in expanding education opportunities for adults. 

The declaration follows the state's successful fulfilment of the literacy benchmarks set by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education. After reviewing the required standards, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) approved the official declaration on 8 July, recognising the state as fully literate. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 This Weekend? Check Big Update Here, And Steps To Download Scorecard

Before Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim had already earned the status of fully literate states. With this recognition, Uttarakhand joins a select group of states that have achieved significant progress in adult literacy. 

Government Highlights Importance of Collective Efforts 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the recognition as a significant achievement for Uttarakhand. He credited the success to the combined efforts of the government and the active participation of people across the state. According to the Chief Minister, this accomplishment will strengthen the state's contribution towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. 

He also reiterated the government's commitment to expanding digital literacy, financial literacy, lifelong learning, and essential life skills so that these opportunities reach every citizen. 

State Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said becoming India's sixth fully literate state is a proud moment for every resident. He added that the government remains focused on providing quality education and lifelong learning opportunities in line with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020. He also noted that this achievement marks another important step towards building a developed Uttarakhand. 

ULLAS Programme Played a Key Role 

Secretary, School Education, Ravinath Raman, said that literacy is the foundation of both social and economic progress. He explained that the ULLAS programme helped make learning accessible to people from different sections of society, enabling the state to achieve complete literacy. 

Director General of School Education Akanksha Konde said the milestone was made possible through the coordinated efforts of district administrations, development blocks, teachers, volunteers and local communities. She added that the government will continue working to improve the quality of education while promoting lifelong learning opportunities. 

Director of Elementary Education Kunwar Singh Rawat said Uttarakhand successfully met all the literacy benchmarks prescribed by the Government of India. He added that the state's future efforts will focus on strengthening digital education and developing practical life skills among learners. 

Public Participation Drove the Achievement 

The literacy milestone is the result of coordinated efforts by the Uttarakhand Government, the School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha, district administrations, volunteer teachers, literacy motivators, local bodies and citizens across the state. Strong public participation, continuous monitoring, and effective implementation of the ULLAS programme across districts played a crucial role in achieving the target. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Result 2026 Soon: Top 10 Medical Colleges Every MBBS Aspirant Should Target Before Counselling

Beyond teaching adults to read and write, the ULLAS initiative also promotes digital literacy, financial awareness, life skills, and continuous learning. The latest achievement reflects Uttarakhand's commitment to the objectives of NEP 2020 while supporting the broader goal of creating a developed and educated India. 

Education departments, including SCERT, Samagra Shiksha and the New India Literacy Programme Cell, also welcomed the announcement and described it as an important milestone in the state's education sector. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 09 Jul 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NEP 2020 Uttarakhand News ULLAS Programme Uttarakhand Literacy Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Uttarakhand Becomes India's Sixth Fully Literate State Under NEP 2020, ULLAS Programme
Uttarakhand Becomes India's Sixth Fully Literate State Under NEP 2020, ULLAS Programme
Education
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 This Weekend? Check Big Update Here, And Steps To Download Scorecard
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 This Weekend? Check Big Update Here, And Steps To Download Scorecard
Education
ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026 Result Declared At icmai.in, Direct Link To Download Scorecard
ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026 Result Declared At icmai.in, Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Education
Rahul Gandhi Alleges UGC-NET Paper Leak, Claims Sociology Exam Was Sold For Rs 2.25 Lakhs
Rahul Gandhi Alleges UGC-NET Paper Leak, Claims Sociology Exam Was Sold
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: Monsoon Fury Grips Delhi-NCR, Roads Turn Into Lakes
Monsoon Crisis Deepens: Flood Alerts in J&K, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR Face Waterlogging
Delhi Rain: Delhi-NCR Turns Into ‘Flood City’ as Heavy Rain Exposes Civic Challenges
Govind Dev Giri Interview Controversy: Reporter Raises Questions on Trust Responsibility
Breaking : ABP News Defends Reporter After Allegations Over Viral Interview
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget