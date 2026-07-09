Uttarakhand Becomes India's Sixth Fully Literate State Under NEP 2020, ULLAS Programme

Uttarakhand has reached a major milestone in its education journey by becoming the sixth fully literate state in India. The achievement comes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) – New India Literacy Programme, highlighting the state's progress in expanding education opportunities for adults.

The declaration follows the state's successful fulfilment of the literacy benchmarks set by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education. After reviewing the required standards, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) approved the official declaration on 8 July, recognising the state as fully literate.

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Before Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim had already earned the status of fully literate states. With this recognition, Uttarakhand joins a select group of states that have achieved significant progress in adult literacy.

Government Highlights Importance of Collective Efforts

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the recognition as a significant achievement for Uttarakhand. He credited the success to the combined efforts of the government and the active participation of people across the state. According to the Chief Minister, this accomplishment will strengthen the state's contribution towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to expanding digital literacy, financial literacy, lifelong learning, and essential life skills so that these opportunities reach every citizen.

State Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said becoming India's sixth fully literate state is a proud moment for every resident. He added that the government remains focused on providing quality education and lifelong learning opportunities in line with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020. He also noted that this achievement marks another important step towards building a developed Uttarakhand.

ULLAS Programme Played a Key Role

Secretary, School Education, Ravinath Raman, said that literacy is the foundation of both social and economic progress. He explained that the ULLAS programme helped make learning accessible to people from different sections of society, enabling the state to achieve complete literacy.

Director General of School Education Akanksha Konde said the milestone was made possible through the coordinated efforts of district administrations, development blocks, teachers, volunteers and local communities. She added that the government will continue working to improve the quality of education while promoting lifelong learning opportunities.

Director of Elementary Education Kunwar Singh Rawat said Uttarakhand successfully met all the literacy benchmarks prescribed by the Government of India. He added that the state's future efforts will focus on strengthening digital education and developing practical life skills among learners.

Public Participation Drove the Achievement

The literacy milestone is the result of coordinated efforts by the Uttarakhand Government, the School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha, district administrations, volunteer teachers, literacy motivators, local bodies and citizens across the state. Strong public participation, continuous monitoring, and effective implementation of the ULLAS programme across districts played a crucial role in achieving the target.

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Beyond teaching adults to read and write, the ULLAS initiative also promotes digital literacy, financial awareness, life skills, and continuous learning. The latest achievement reflects Uttarakhand's commitment to the objectives of NEP 2020 while supporting the broader goal of creating a developed and educated India.

Education departments, including SCERT, Samagra Shiksha and the New India Literacy Programme Cell, also welcomed the announcement and described it as an important milestone in the state's education sector.

(With ANI Inputs)

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