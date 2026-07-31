The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Score List, bringing an important update for thousands of medical aspirants awaiting the state counselling process. The provisional score list features 69,170 candidates who qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) and selected Karnataka as their state while submitting their application to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The merit list has been arranged in descending order based on candidates' NEET scores and will serve as a key reference during the admission process for MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses offered through Karnataka state counselling.

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Candidates are advised to download the score list PDF and retain a copy, as it will be useful throughout the counselling process.

Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Score List: How to Download

Candidates can check the score list by visiting the official KEA portal under the UGNEET-2026 section. The PDF can be searched using the candidate's NEET roll number, KEA application number or name.

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Step 2: Navigate to the UGNEET-2026 section.

Step 3: Click on the Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Score List link.

Step 4: Download the PDF file.

Step 5: Search for your name, NEET roll number or application number.

Step 6: Save the document for future reference during the counselling process.

What Happens After the Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Score List?

With the release of the provisional score list, the next major step is the commencement of the Karnataka NEET UG counselling process. KEA is expected to announce the detailed counselling schedule shortly.

The admission process is likely to include the following stages:

Document verification

Publication of the seat matrix

Option entry by candidates

Mock seat allotment

Round 1 seat allotment

The first round of counselling is expected to begin in August 2026, followed by additional rounds and a mop-up round to fill the remaining seats.

Why the Score List Is Important

The score list plays a significant role in Karnataka's state quota admission process, as it helps candidates understand their relative merit before counselling begins. Since the list is arranged according to NEET performance, students can estimate their chances of securing admission to their preferred medical or dental college.

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Candidates should note that the published document is a provisional score list prepared specifically for Karnataka state counselling. The final allotment of seats will depend on factors such as document verification, category, reservation rules, seat availability, and the choices filled during counselling.

Medical aspirants are advised to regularly visit the KEA website for updates regarding the counselling schedule, document verification dates, and seat allotment notifications to ensure they do not miss any important deadlines.

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