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English NewsEducationBombay HC Dismisses 4 Pleas Against Re-NEET UG 2026 Results, Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine On Each Petitioner

Bombay HC Dismisses 4 Pleas Against Re-NEET UG 2026 Results, Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine On Each Petitioner

Bombay HC upheld Re-NEET UG 2026 results after verifying original answer sheets, dismissed four petitions and fined each petitioner Rs 5,000.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 01:51 PM (IST)

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed all four petitions challenging the results of the re-NEET examination and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each petitioner.

The petitions alleged that the results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) were incorrect and that there were errors in the evaluation of the answer sheets.

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The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Justice NB Suryawanshi and Justice AD Shinde.

During the hearing, considering the seriousness of the allegations, the court directed that the original answer sheets of the students concerned be brought from Delhi in sealed envelopes. The answer sheets were presented before the court and examined by the bench. The students, their parents and their lawyers were also given an opportunity to inspect the original answer sheets.

After examining the record, the court found that the marks awarded by the NTA and the results declared were consistent with the original answer sheets. No error or discrepancy was found in the results.

Senior panel advocate Rohit Sarvagya appeared for the Centre and the NTA during the hearing and presented all the original documents before the court.

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After examining all the facts and original records, the court dismissed all four petitions. It also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each petitioner for approaching the court based on incorrect and unverified information.

With the High Court's decision, the results declared by the NTA in connection with the re-NEET examination have received judicial confirmation. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News Bombay HC NEET UG 2026 Re-NEET UG 2026 Pleas Against Re-NEET UG 2026
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