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English NewsEducationNEET UG Result 2026 Soon: Top 10 Medical Colleges Every MBBS Aspirant Should Target Before Counselling

NEET UG Result 2026 Soon: Top 10 Medical Colleges Every MBBS Aspirant Should Target Before Counselling

Waiting for the NEET UG Result 2026? Explore India's top 10 medical colleges before MBBS counselling and prepare your college list.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 03:48 PM (IST)

The wait for the NEET UG Result 2026 could soon be over, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) expected to announce the results on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in, in the coming days. According to senior NTA sources quoted by NDTV, the results are likely to be declared by July 20. 

As lakhs of medical aspirants await their scorecards, the focus is gradually shifting towards the next stage of NEET UG counselling 2026. Students are advised to begin shortlisting colleges, organising important documents, and understanding the admission process well in advance to avoid last-minute confusion. 

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If you are aiming for an MBBS seat, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Education can serve as a useful guide while selecting colleges. 

NEET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon; Prepare for Counselling 

The declaration of the NEET UG result will pave the way for the counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country. Candidates should use this waiting period to prepare a list of preferred colleges based on their expected scores, previous years' cut-offs and career goals. 

Planning ahead can help students make informed decisions once the counselling schedule is announced.  

Top 10 Medical Colleges in India According to NIRF 

Based on the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings published by the Ministry of Education, these are the top 10 medical colleges in India: 

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi 
  • Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh 
  • Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore 
  • Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry 
  • Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow 
  • Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi 
  • National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru 
  • King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow 
  • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore 
  • Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal 

These institutions are recognised for their strong academic standards, research output, faculty quality and healthcare infrastructure, making them some of the most sought-after destinations for medical education in India. 

How NIRF Evaluates Medical Colleges 

The Ministry of Education ranks higher educational institutions using the National Institutional Ranking Framework, which assesses colleges across several important parameters. 

According to the Ministry, the evaluation broadly covers "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception". 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2027 May See Biggest Changes Yet: CBT Exam, 5–6 Day Schedule and Fewer Test Centres, Says Report

These indicators help students compare institutions on academic quality, research performance, student outcomes, and overall reputation. 

With the NEET UG 2026 result expected shortly, candidates should make the most of this time by researching colleges, understanding the counselling process, and preparing all the necessary documents. Having a clear list of preferred institutions before counselling begins can make the admission process smoother and less stressful.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET NTA Top Medical Colleges NEET UG Result 2026 Top 10 Medical Colleges 2026 Top Medical Colleges 2026 NEET Result 2026 NIRF Medical Colleges
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