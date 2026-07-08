The wait for the NEET UG Result 2026 could soon be over, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) expected to announce the results on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in, in the coming days. According to senior NTA sources quoted by NDTV, the results are likely to be declared by July 20.

As lakhs of medical aspirants await their scorecards, the focus is gradually shifting towards the next stage of NEET UG counselling 2026. Students are advised to begin shortlisting colleges, organising important documents, and understanding the admission process well in advance to avoid last-minute confusion.

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If you are aiming for an MBBS seat, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Education can serve as a useful guide while selecting colleges.

NEET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon; Prepare for Counselling

The declaration of the NEET UG result will pave the way for the counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country. Candidates should use this waiting period to prepare a list of preferred colleges based on their expected scores, previous years' cut-offs and career goals.

Planning ahead can help students make informed decisions once the counselling schedule is announced.

Top 10 Medical Colleges in India According to NIRF

Based on the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings published by the Ministry of Education, these are the top 10 medical colleges in India:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru

King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal

These institutions are recognised for their strong academic standards, research output, faculty quality and healthcare infrastructure, making them some of the most sought-after destinations for medical education in India.

How NIRF Evaluates Medical Colleges

The Ministry of Education ranks higher educational institutions using the National Institutional Ranking Framework, which assesses colleges across several important parameters.

According to the Ministry, the evaluation broadly covers "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception".

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These indicators help students compare institutions on academic quality, research performance, student outcomes, and overall reputation.

With the NEET UG 2026 result expected shortly, candidates should make the most of this time by researching colleges, understanding the counselling process, and preparing all the necessary documents. Having a clear list of preferred institutions before counselling begins can make the admission process smoother and less stressful.

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