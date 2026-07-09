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English NewsEducationCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 This Weekend? Check Big Update Here, And Steps To Download Scorecard

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 This Weekend? Check Big Update Here, And Steps To Download Scorecard

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected soon. Check the latest update, expected date, Best-of-Two policy, DigiLocker steps and marksheet details.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 01:13 PM (IST)

CBSE10th Second Board Result 2026: The CBSE Class 10 Second Board (Phase 2) Result 2026 is expected to be announced in the second week of July 2026. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check and download their marksheets by entering their Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. 

If the official CBSE websites are slow due to heavy traffic, students can also access their results through the UMANG  app, DigiLocker, SMS, and IVRS, wherever these services are available. 

ALSO READ: Why Over 25 Million Children In Pakistan Are Still Out Of School: Education Emergency Explained

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to Download 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website. 

Step 2: Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026" link. 

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID. 

Step 4: Click on Submit. 

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the marksheet for future use. 

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to Check via DigiLocker 

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker results portal. 

Step 2: Log in using your DigiLocker account credentials. 

Step 3: Select the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 option. 

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number, Registration Number and Date of Birth. 

Step 5: Submit the details to view and download your digital marksheet. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Result 2026 Soon: Top 10 Medical Colleges Every MBBS Aspirant Should Target Before Counselling

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Best-of-Two Policy Explained 

Under the Best-of-Two policy, CBSE will consider the higher score obtained by eligible students in either the first board examination or the second board examination while preparing the final result. Once the results are announced, students will be able to access their updated marksheet reflecting the higher score, wherever applicable. 

CBSE will not publish a merit list or award divisions for the Class 10 examination. The board has maintained this approach to reduce unhealthy competition among students. The final result for eligible candidates will be prepared using the best-of-two policy, considering the higher marks obtained in either the first or second board examination.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE Digilocker CBSE Board Result 2026 CBSE Second Board Result 2026
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