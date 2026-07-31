ITR Filing Last Day Today: The Income Tax Rule Every Student With An Internship Should Know

Today is the last day to file Income Tax Returns (ITR), and many college students and fresh graduates may still be wondering whether they are required to submit one. If you earned money through a paid internship, part-time job or freelance work during the financial year, it is important to understand the rules before the deadline expires.

Not every student is liable to pay income tax. However, depending on your annual income and whether Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) was deducted from your earnings, filing an ITR may still be necessary. Even if you do not have any tax liability, submitting a return can help you claim a tax refund and build an official financial record for future use.

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Who Should File an ITR Today?

Students who earned income through internships, part-time employment or freelance assignments should check whether they need to file an Income Tax Return based on their total earnings during the financial year.

If your employer or organisation deducted Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) from your internship stipend or salary, filing an ITR can help you claim a refund if you are eligible.

Students receiving scholarships that are exempt under the Income Tax Act generally do not have to pay tax on those scholarship amounts. However, it is advisable to confirm whether the scholarship qualifies tax exemption.

Documents to Keep Ready Before Filing

If you are filing your return today, make sure you have all the necessary documents readily available to avoid delays or errors.

Keep these documents ready:

Internship or salary slips

Bank account statements

PAN and Aadhaar details

Form 16, if issued by your employer

Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) to verify your income and TDS details

Cross-checking these documents before submitting your return can help ensure the information matches the Income Tax Department's records.

Which ITR Form Should Students Choose?

Students whose income consists only of salary or internship earnings along with bank interest generally need to file ITR-1, provided they satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions.

If you have earned income from shares, mutual funds, capital gains, or other sources, you may need to file a different ITR form. Choosing the correct form is important for smooth processing of your return.

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Don't Forget to E-Verify Your Return

Filing your Income Tax Return is not the final step. Once the return has been submitted, it must be e-verified to complete the filing process successfully.

Students can e-verify their returns using an Aadhaar-linked OTP, net banking, or other approved verification methods. A return that is not e-verified is treated as incomplete.

Even if you are not required to pay income tax, filing an ITR can still be beneficial. It can help you claim a TDS refund, strengthen applications for education loans, scholarships and visas, and maintain an official record of your income. Since today is the last day to file the Income Tax Return, eligible students should complete the process before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience.

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