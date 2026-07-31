India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationITR Filing Last Day Today: The Income Tax Rule Every Student With An Internship Should Know

ITR Filing Last Day Today: The Income Tax Rule Every Student With An Internship Should Know

ITR Last Date Today 2026: Today is the last day to file ITR. Here's when students with paid internships, part-time jobs or freelance income need to submit Income Tax Returns.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 02:37 PM (IST)

Today is the last day to file Income Tax Returns (ITR), and many college students and fresh graduates may still be wondering whether they are required to submit one. If you earned money through a paid internship, part-time job or freelance work during the financial year, it is important to understand the rules before the deadline expires. 

Not every student is liable to pay income tax. However, depending on your annual income and whether Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) was deducted from your earnings, filing an ITR may still be necessary. Even if you do not have any tax liability, submitting a return can help you claim a tax refund and build an official financial record for future use. 

ALSO READ: ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For Graduate, Diploma & ITI Posts; Apply Before August 29

Who Should File an ITR Today? 

Students who earned income through internships, part-time employment or freelance assignments should check whether they need to file an Income Tax Return based on their total earnings during the financial year. 

If your employer or organisation deducted Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) from your internship stipend or salary, filing an ITR can help you claim a refund if you are eligible. 

Students receiving scholarships that are exempt under the Income Tax Act generally do not have to pay tax on those scholarship amounts. However, it is advisable to confirm whether the scholarship qualifies tax exemption. 

Documents to Keep Ready Before Filing 

If you are filing your return today, make sure you have all the necessary documents readily available to avoid delays or errors. 

Keep these documents ready: 

  • Internship or salary slips 
  • Bank account statements 
  • PAN and Aadhaar details 
  • Form 16, if issued by your employer 
  • Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) to verify your income and TDS details 

Cross-checking these documents before submitting your return can help ensure the information matches the Income Tax Department's records. 

Which ITR Form Should Students Choose? 

Students whose income consists only of salary or internship earnings along with bank interest generally need to file ITR-1, provided they satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions. 

If you have earned income from shares, mutual funds, capital gains, or other sources, you may need to file a different ITR form. Choosing the correct form is important for smooth processing of your return. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Ends Physical Reporting For Seat Upgrades, Introduces Online Resignation

Don't Forget to E-Verify Your Return 

Filing your Income Tax Return is not the final step. Once the return has been submitted, it must be e-verified to complete the filing process successfully. 

Students can e-verify their returns using an Aadhaar-linked OTP, net banking, or other approved verification methods. A return that is not e-verified is treated as incomplete. 

Even if you are not required to pay income tax, filing an ITR can still be beneficial. It can help you claim a TDS refund, strengthen applications for education loans, scholarships and visas, and maintain an official record of your income. Since today is the last day to file the Income Tax Return, eligible students should complete the process before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 31 Jul 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Students Income Tax Rules ITR Filing ITR Last Date Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
ITR Filing Last Day Today: The Income Tax Rule Every Student With An Internship Should Know
ITR Filing Last Day Today: The Income Tax Rule Every Student With An Internship Should Know
Education
Bombay HC Dismisses 4 Pleas Against Re-NEET UG 2026 Results, Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine On Each Petitioner
Bombay HC Dismisses 4 Pleas Against Re-NEET UG 2026 Results, Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine On Each Petitioner
Education
Delhi Govt Issues Show-Cause Notice To Vikaspuri Private School Over Missing Fire Safety Clearance
Delhi Govt Issues Show-Cause Notice To Vikaspuri Private School Over Missing Fire Safety Clearance
Education
Telangana CM Announces Yearly Foreign Study Tours For Government Teachers
Telangana CM Announces Yearly Foreign Study Tours For Government Teachers
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate
PARLIAMENT SHOWDOWN: Pappu Yadav’s Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP-Saints Backlash
DELHI PROTEST UPDATE: Injured Cops’ Families Reject Claims Of Police Excess, Demand Fair View
POLITICAL STORM: Pappu Yadav’s Ram Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP Counterattack
PARLIAMENT UPDATE: Pappu Yadav’s Protest Over Temple Donations Grabs Attention Amid House Chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget