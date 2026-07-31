School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed Member Arrested In West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman

BJP Leader's Daughter Backs CJP Protests: What She Said About Pradhan's Exit, New Education Minister

Saffron-Clad Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Enact 'Donation Theft' Skit In Parliament | WATCH

Bihar STF Jawan Accused Of Fatally Shooting Bharat Tiwari Arrested Months After Encounter

'Can't Threaten Gen Z Into Silence': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Shah Over FIRs Against CJP Protesters

FIR Against Meta India Head, Several Facebook, Instagram Account Users Over AI Videos Of PM Modi

PoK Protest: Six Killed In Rawalakot Firing, Leaders Appeal To Jammu & Kashmir For Support

Delhi HC Issues Notice To Police On Umar Khalid's Bail Pleas In UAPA Case; Hearing On Aug 27

8 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Four-Storey Building Partially Collapses In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Xi Jinping Likely To Visit India For BRICS Summit, First Trip Since Galwan Clash In 2020

Taslima Nasreen Returns To Kolkata After Nearly 20 Years, Says It Feels Like 'My Own Country'

'Huge Question Mark Over Judiciary': Dipke Escalates Attack On SC Order Allowing Action Against Protesters

'My Father Was Almost Lynched': Families Of Cops Hurt During CJP Protest Demand Justice

President Murmu Hosts Bastar Tribal Delegation, Expresses Desire To Attend Bastar Dussehra

'Why Exclude CJI?' SC Questions Centre As Govt Defends Chief Election Commissioner Selection Panel

Why Was Raghav Chadha Silent On NEET? BJP MP Says 'My Job Now Is To Provide Solutions'

16 Indians Killed In West Asia Since Start Of US-Iran War, Government Tells Parliament

'Your Skin Is Brighter Than...': Dipke Takes Dig At PM Modi's New Selfie Video On Exam Bill

Himachal BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma Booked In Disproportionate Assets Case

Punjab Opens Second Phase Of Mental Health Fellowship To Strengthen Fight Against Drug Abuse

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Quits Party, Updates X Bio

Will PM Modi Visit Islamabad? Pakistan Confirms Invitation For 2027 SCO Summit

Picknickers Stranded On MP Island After Sudden Water Level Rise; Rescued After 11-Hour Op

PM Modi To Inaugurate Airport, Launch Rs 17,900 Cr Projects In Andhra & Karnataka

Is Indian Passport Proof Of Citizenship? Centre's Reply In Parliament Stops Short Of Clear Yes Or No

Assam Floods Death Toll Touches 80, Over 2 Lakh Affected; CM Announces 6-Month Loan Relief

International News

Sabarimala Ghee Row: TDB Denies Lapses, Says No External Ghee To Be Procured This Pilgrimage Season

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi HC Refuses To Fix Deadline For Aaftab Poonawala Trial

Retired Police Officers Back Delhi Police Over July 20 Protest: Injured Personnel Being Ignored

34 Killed, Over A Dozen Trapped After Explosion At Coal Mine In Pakistan's Balochistan

Netflix's '14 Peaks' Climber Nirmal Purja Feared Missing After Avalanche Hits Pakistan's Broad Peak

Want To Work In US After Graduation? Trump Weighs $100,000 Fee On OPT Visas For International Students

Trump Announces 'Historic' Gaza Deal As Board Of Peace Agrees On 'Complete Disarmament' Of Hamas

Business News

Dalal Street Optimistic On Global Tech Rally, Sensex Over 77,950, Nifty Marginally Higher

ITR Filing Deadline Today: What Happens If You Miss The July 31 Cut-Off?

ITR Filed? 5 Money Moves You Should Make Before The Year Slips Away

Who Will Win Big? ABP Live Auto Awards 2026 Winners To Be Announced Today

Husband Paid Rs 80 Lakh From Dubai For Wife's Property. Can It Be Taxed? Here's What ITAT Said

These 10 Companies Paid The Highest Corporate Tax In India: Reliance Tops The List

Bajaj Finance, Hyundai Lift Markets Even As IT Stocks See Profit Booking

Sports News

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Back In! India Legend Picks His ODI World Cup 2027 Squad

'We Don't Have An MS Dhoni': Vaughan Slams Fleming's Pakistan Series Absence

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Test Debut Looms Larger As Selector Explains Vice-Captaincy Move

Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Midnight Post For Ajinkya Rahane After Retirement

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Promoted As Vice-Captain; Harsha Bhogle Left Asking One Question

West Indies Star Hits Back At Head Coach After Pakistan Test Selection Row

'You Had a Magnificent Journey': Raina Pays Tribute As Rahane Retires

CWG 2026 Day 9: Neeraj Chopra's Gold Quest & 10 Indian Boxers In Semifinals

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