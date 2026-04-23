UP Board 12th Result 2026 Shorlty: UPMSP Class 12 Result At upmsp.edu.in, Steps To Check

The wait for lakhs of students across Uttar Pradesh is about to end, as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad prepares to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026. With over 55 lakh candidates having appeared this year, the result declaration remains one of the most anticipated academic events.

Once released, students will be able to access their results through the official websites at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Apart from this, digital marksheets will also be made available via DigiLocker and the UMANG app, offering additional convenience.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to view their results:

Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

Click on the link ‘UP Board Class 10th/12th Result 2026’

Enter your roll number and school code

Fill in the captcha code and submit

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy for future use

Students are advised to remain patient in case of slow internet or heavy traffic on the result day.

UP Board Marksheet 2026: Details to Verify

Along with the results, students will receive a marksheet containing essential information. It is important to carefully check all the details mentioned to avoid any discrepancies.

The marksheet will include:

Student’s name

Parents’ names

Roll number and date of birth

School and district code

Subject-wise marks (theory and practical)

Total marks and grades

Pass/fail status and division

Ensuring the accuracy of these details is crucial for future academic processes.

Where to Check UP Board Result 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

Additionally, digital copies will be accessible on DigiLocker and UMANG, allowing students to download and store their marksheets easily.

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