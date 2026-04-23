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HomeEducationUP Board 12th Result 2026 Shorlty: UPMSP Class 12 Result At upmsp.edu.in, Steps To Check

UP Board 12th Result 2026 Shorlty: UPMSP Class 12 Result At upmsp.edu.in, Steps To Check

UP Board 12th Result 2026 shortly at upmsp.edu.in. Check UPMSP Class 12 scores, download marksheet, and access direct link now.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 03:19 PM (IST)

The wait for lakhs of students across Uttar Pradesh is about to end, as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad prepares to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026. With over 55 lakh candidates having appeared this year, the result declaration remains one of the most anticipated academic events. 

Once released, students will be able to access their results through the official websites at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Apart from this, digital marksheets will also be made available via DigiLocker and the UMANG app, offering additional convenience. 

How to Check UP Board Result 2026 Online 

Students can follow these simple steps to view their results: 

  • Visit the official website upresults.nic.in 
  • Click on the link ‘UP Board Class 10th/12th Result 2026’ 
  • Enter your roll number and school code 
  • Fill in the captcha code and submit 
  • The result will appear on the screen 
  • Download and save a copy for future use 

Students are advised to remain patient in case of slow internet or heavy traffic on the result day. 

UP Board Marksheet 2026: Details to Verify 

Along with the results, students will receive a marksheet containing essential information. It is important to carefully check all the details mentioned to avoid any discrepancies. 

The marksheet will include: 

  • Student’s name 
  • Parents’ names 
  • Roll number and date of birth 
  • School and district code 
  • Subject-wise marks (theory and practical) 
  • Total marks and grades 
  • Pass/fail status and division 

Ensuring the accuracy of these details is crucial for future academic processes. 

Where to Check UP Board Result 2026 

Students can check their results on the official websites: 

  • upmsp.edu.in 
  • upresults.nic.in 

Additionally, digital copies will be accessible on DigiLocker and UMANG, allowing students to download and store their marksheets easily. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Board Class 12 Result 2026 UP Board 12th Result 2026 UPMSP UP Board 12th Result 2026 UPMSP Class 12 Scores
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