Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationUP DElEd Result 2026 Declared At btcresult.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UP DElEd Result 2026 Declared At btcresult.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UP DELED 2026 1st & 3rd semester results declared at btcresult.in; check pass percentage and download scorecard.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 08:38 AM (IST)

UP D.El.Ed Result 2026 Out: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has officially announced the D.El.Ed (BTC) First and Third Semester Results 2026. Candidates who took the Uttar Pradesh D.El.Ed exams at the end of last year can now check and download their scorecards from the official website at btcresult.in. 

Students are advised to visit the portal and access their results using the required login credentials. 

UP DElEd Result 2026: How To Check  

Step 1: Visit the official results website at btcresult.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, select the relevant result link to proceed to the login page. 

Step 3: Carefully enter your roll number and enrolment number in the required fields. 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the result as a PDF file. 

Step 6: Print a copy and keep it safely for future academic or administrative use. 

Direct Link to Check - UP DEIED Result 2026

UP DELED 1st & 3rd Semester Exam 2026: When Were the Exams Held? 

The UP D.El.Ed First Semester examinations were conducted from October 27 to October 29, 2025. Meanwhile, the Third Semester examinations were held later, from October 30 to November 1, 2025. 

With the declaration of results, candidates can now review their performance online by following the prescribed steps available on the official website. 

DElEd Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard 

The UP D.El.Ed scorecard will include the following information: 

  • Candidate’s Name 
  • Father’s and Mother’s Name 
  • Registration Number 
  • Examination Name 
  • Examination Timing 
  • Marks Obtained 
  • Total Marks 
  • Result Status 

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it. 

UP DElEd 1st Semester Result 2026: Pass Percentage and Key Statistics 

As per official data, a total of 1,84,576 candidates had registered for the UP D.El.Ed 2024 batch First Semester examination. 

  • 1,01,279 candidates (57%) failed 
  • 78,125 candidates (43%) passed 
  • 3,525 candidates were absent 
  • 1,334 results remain incomplete 
  • 309 results have been withheld 
  • 4 candidates were caught using unfair means 

In contrast, the UP D.El.Ed 2023 batch Third Semester results showed a comparatively better performance. Out of 1,44,493 registered candidates, 1,42,973 appeared for the examination. Among them, 1,10,264 trainees (77%) successfully passed the exam. 

Candidates are encouraged to download their results promptly and keep a copy of the scorecard for future reference. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP DELED Result 2026 UP DELED Result 2026 Declared
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
UP DElEd Result 2026 Declared At btcresult.in, Direct Link To Check Here
UP DElEd Result 2026 Declared At btcresult.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 26, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 26, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
‘Unintentional’: NCERT Regrets Corruption In Judiciary Chapter, Announces Revision Of Textbook
‘Unintentional’: NCERT Regrets Corruption In Judiciary Chapter, Announces Revision Of Textbook
Education
NCERT Pulls Class 8 Textbook After CJI Objects To ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter
NCERT Pulls Class 8 Textbook After CJI Objects To ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget