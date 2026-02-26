UP DElEd Result 2026 Declared At btcresult.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UP D.El.Ed Result 2026 Out: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has officially announced the D.El.Ed (BTC) First and Third Semester Results 2026. Candidates who took the Uttar Pradesh D.El.Ed exams at the end of last year can now check and download their scorecards from the official website at btcresult.in.

Students are advised to visit the portal and access their results using the required login credentials.

UP DElEd Result 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official results website at btcresult.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the relevant result link to proceed to the login page.

Step 3: Carefully enter your roll number and enrolment number in the required fields.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result as a PDF file.

Step 6: Print a copy and keep it safely for future academic or administrative use.

UP DELED 1st & 3rd Semester Exam 2026: When Were the Exams Held?

The UP D.El.Ed First Semester examinations were conducted from October 27 to October 29, 2025. Meanwhile, the Third Semester examinations were held later, from October 30 to November 1, 2025.

With the declaration of results, candidates can now review their performance online by following the prescribed steps available on the official website.

DElEd Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The UP D.El.Ed scorecard will include the following information:

Candidate’s Name

Father’s and Mother’s Name

Registration Number

Examination Name

Examination Timing

Marks Obtained

Total Marks

Result Status

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

UP DElEd 1st Semester Result 2026: Pass Percentage and Key Statistics

As per official data, a total of 1,84,576 candidates had registered for the UP D.El.Ed 2024 batch First Semester examination.

1,01,279 candidates (57%) failed

78,125 candidates (43%) passed

3,525 candidates were absent

1,334 results remain incomplete

309 results have been withheld

4 candidates were caught using unfair means

In contrast, the UP D.El.Ed 2023 batch Third Semester results showed a comparatively better performance. Out of 1,44,493 registered candidates, 1,42,973 appeared for the examination. Among them, 1,10,264 trainees (77%) successfully passed the exam.

Candidates are encouraged to download their results promptly and keep a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

