MPESB Recruitment 2026: Candidates preparing for government jobs in Madhya Pradesh have a major opportunity. The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a notification for a large-scale recruitment drive. A total of 1,679 posts will be filled across the Forest and Jail Departments.

The online application process is currently underway, and candidates can submit their forms by March 14. In case of errors in the application form, corrections will be allowed until March 19. The written examination is scheduled to begin on April 7, 2026, and admit cards will be issued before the exam.

MPESB Recruitment 2026: Post-Wise Vacancy Details

Out of the 1,679 vacancies, the highest number of 757 posts are for Jail Prahari (Jail Warder).

There are 728 posts for Forest Guard, 169 posts for Field Guard, and 25 posts for Assistant Jail Superintendent.

MPESB Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPESB.

Step 2: Click on the link related to the recruitment notification.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by providing the required details.

Step 4: Log in using your credentials and fill in the application form carefully.

Step 5: Upload your recent photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Step 7: Check all the information entered in the form thoroughly before submitting it.

Step 8: After final submission, download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

MPESB Recruitment 2026: Salary Structure and Benefits

The pay scale offered under this recruitment is considered attractive. Selected candidates for Forest Guard and Jail Prahari posts will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹19,500 to ₹62,000.

For the Assistant Jail Superintendent position, the salary ranges between ₹36,200 and ₹1,14,800 per month. In addition to the basic pay, employees will be entitled to Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), transport allowance, and other government benefits as per rules.

MPESB Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualifications vary depending on the post. For Forest Guard, Field Guard, and Jail Prahari positions, candidates must have passed at least Class 10 or Class 12.

Applicants for the Assistant Jail Superintendent post must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. Certain roles also require physical fitness, as they involve field duties and physically demanding tasks.

MPESB Recruitment 2026: Age Limit and Application Fee

Age will be calculated as of January 1, 2026. The minimum age required is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 33 years. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per Madhya Pradesh government norms.

The application fee is ₹500 for General category candidates from other states. For SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates who are residents of Madhya Pradesh, the fee is ₹250. Additionally, ₹60 will be charged as MP Online portal fees and ₹20 as Registered Citizen Portal charges.

MPESB Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of multiple stages. The first stage will be a written examination featuring 100 multiple-choice questions from subjects such as General Knowledge, General Science, Hindi, English and Mathematics. The exam will carry 100 marks and will be conducted in over two hours.

For certain posts, candidates will also have to clear a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination. Final selection will be made on the basis of merit.

