School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

NCERT Pulls Class 8 Textbook After CJI Objects To ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter

Born the Day India Recognised Israel: PM Modi Highlights Personal Link In Knesset Speech

Delhi Govt Launches Citywide Digital Profiling Of Schools To Boost Infrastructure And Safety

PM Modi Receives Knesset’s Highest Honour, First Indian PM To Be Awarded

Delhi Govt Revamps Education Portal With Fee Review, Attendance Tracking For Schools

PM Modi Heads To Israel, Says Visit Will Set ‘New Goals’; Jerusalem Post Greets Him With ‘Namaste Modi’

No Black Box On Crashed Jharkhand Air Ambulance

Centre Should Accept Bengal’s Renaming Demand Like Kerala’s: Omar Abdullah

'Calculated Move': SC Slams NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Reference In Textbooks

‘Unintentional’: NCERT Regrets Corruption In Judiciary Chapter, Announces Revision Of Textbook

Mother, Partner Arrested For Toddler’s Murder In Andhra Pradesh

Nallakannu Passes Away At 101 In Chennai; Tamil Nadu Leaders Pay Tribute To Veteran Freedom Fighter

PM Expresses Grief Over Nallakannu’s Death; TN CM Pays Last Respects

Delhi Court Denies Bail In Janakpuri Biker Death: 'Roads Can't Be Death Traps'

Air India AI1851 Stuck On Ground For 45 Minutes, Passengers Demand Answers

International News

'Did Nothing Illicit': Bill Gates Apologises To Foundation Staff Over Epstein Ties

‘Pak PM Would’ve Died If Not...’: Trump’s Fresh Twist On India-Pak Truce Claim

Planning Jeju Island Trip? Indian Embassy Issues Advisory After Influencer's 'Detention' In South Korea

Bangladesh police’s northwestern chief orders re-arrest of Awami League activists

Modi ‘More Than A Friend’, Says Netanyahu As He Thanks Indian PM For Standing By Israel’s Side

National Hindu Conference Hosted By VHP To Prioritise South Africa’s Challenges

‘Bond of Real Friendship’: Netanyahu Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi In Israel

Meet Rob Jetten Who Makes History As Netherlands’ Youngest & First Openly Gay Prime Minister

Trump Says Tariffs Could Replace Income Tax In State Of The Union, Vows Relief For Americans

US Moves Toward Tougher H-1B, Green Card Wage Norms After Review Clearance

US Capitol Watch: Trump Calls Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Unfortunate, Says America’s Golden Age Has Begun

Business News

Aston Martin Layoffs: Luxury Carmaker Slashes 20% Jobs Amid Debt And Tariff Pressure

Stock Markets End Higher, Sensex Ends At 82,270, Nifty Tests 25,500

India Growth Outlook Brightens: UBS Sees Stable Macros, Strong Demand

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric To Challenge Premium EV Rivals With 792km Range

SpiceJet Stock Plunges 10% To 11-Year Low Amid Massive Selling

IRCTC Reveals What Passengers Eat On Trains, Sampark Kranti Tops Orders: Lunch Beats Dinner, Tea Trails Behind

US Slaps Massive 126% Tariff On Indian Solar Imports: What It Means For Trade And Clean Energy

IRCTC E-Pantry Clocks 65,000+ Orders Across 25 Trains

Dalal Street Sees Shift In Sentiment, Sensex Over 450 Points Up, Nifty Above 25,550

Sports News

J&K Captain Paras Dogra Headbutts Karnataka Player In Ranji Trophy Fight

BCCI Takes Strict Action Against J&K Captain Paras Dogra For Headbutt Incident In Ranji Final

Pills, Pain And A Wager: Shoaib Akhtar Opens Up On What He Did To Get Sachin Tendulkar Out

IND vs ZIM: India Coach Provides Big Update On Rinku Singh Ahead Of T20 WC Match Against Zimbabwe

Ranji Trophy Final: Record-Breaking Innings By Jammu & Kashmir Batter Puts Eight-Time Champion Karnataka On Back Foot

Colombo Weather Update: Impact On Semifinal Race If Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Is Washed Out

England Fan Shuts Down Aggressive Pakistan Supporter In Viral Brawl During ENG vs PAK Game

Shoaib Akhtar Humiliated On Live TV After Pakistan's Loss To England

IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases

IPL 2026 Shocker? MS Dhoni May Not Play Every Match For CSK

