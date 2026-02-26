Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 26, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 26, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- NCERT Pulls Class 8 Textbook After CJI Objects To ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter
- Born the Day India Recognised Israel: PM Modi Highlights Personal Link In Knesset Speech
- Delhi Govt Launches Citywide Digital Profiling Of Schools To Boost Infrastructure And Safety
- PM Modi Receives Knesset’s Highest Honour, First Indian PM To Be Awarded
- Delhi Govt Revamps Education Portal With Fee Review, Attendance Tracking For Schools
- PM Modi Heads To Israel, Says Visit Will Set ‘New Goals’; Jerusalem Post Greets Him With ‘Namaste Modi’
- No Black Box On Crashed Jharkhand Air Ambulance
- Centre Should Accept Bengal’s Renaming Demand Like Kerala’s: Omar Abdullah
- 'Calculated Move': SC Slams NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Reference In Textbooks
- ‘Unintentional’: NCERT Regrets Corruption In Judiciary Chapter, Announces Revision Of Textbook
- Mother, Partner Arrested For Toddler’s Murder In Andhra Pradesh
- Nallakannu Passes Away At 101 In Chennai; Tamil Nadu Leaders Pay Tribute To Veteran Freedom Fighter
- PM Expresses Grief Over Nallakannu’s Death; TN CM Pays Last Respects
- Delhi Court Denies Bail In Janakpuri Biker Death: 'Roads Can't Be Death Traps'
- Air India AI1851 Stuck On Ground For 45 Minutes, Passengers Demand Answers
International News
- 'Did Nothing Illicit': Bill Gates Apologises To Foundation Staff Over Epstein Ties
- ‘Pak PM Would’ve Died If Not...’: Trump’s Fresh Twist On India-Pak Truce Claim
- Planning Jeju Island Trip? Indian Embassy Issues Advisory After Influencer's 'Detention' In South Korea
- 'Did Nothing Illicit': Bill Gates Apologises To Foundation Staff Over Epstein Ties
- Bangladesh police’s northwestern chief orders re-arrest of Awami League activists
- Modi ‘More Than A Friend’, Says Netanyahu As He Thanks Indian PM For Standing By Israel’s Side
- National Hindu Conference Hosted By VHP To Prioritise South Africa’s Challenges
- ‘Bond of Real Friendship’: Netanyahu Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi In Israel
- Meet Rob Jetten Who Makes History As Netherlands’ Youngest & First Openly Gay Prime Minister
- Trump Says Tariffs Could Replace Income Tax In State Of The Union, Vows Relief For Americans
- US Moves Toward Tougher H-1B, Green Card Wage Norms After Review Clearance
- US Capitol Watch: Trump Calls Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Unfortunate, Says America’s Golden Age Has Begun
Business News
- Aston Martin Layoffs: Luxury Carmaker Slashes 20% Jobs Amid Debt And Tariff Pressure
- Stock Markets End Higher, Sensex Ends At 82,270, Nifty Tests 25,500
- India Growth Outlook Brightens: UBS Sees Stable Macros, Strong Demand
- Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric To Challenge Premium EV Rivals With 792km Range
- SpiceJet Stock Plunges 10% To 11-Year Low Amid Massive Selling
- IRCTC Reveals What Passengers Eat On Trains, Sampark Kranti Tops Orders: Lunch Beats Dinner, Tea Trails Behind
- US Slaps Massive 126% Tariff On Indian Solar Imports: What It Means For Trade And Clean Energy
- IRCTC E-Pantry Clocks 65,000+ Orders Across 25 Trains
- Dalal Street Sees Shift In Sentiment, Sensex Over 450 Points Up, Nifty Above 25,550
Sports News
- J&K Captain Paras Dogra Headbutts Karnataka Player In Ranji Trophy Fight
- BCCI Takes Strict Action Against J&K Captain Paras Dogra For Headbutt Incident In Ranji Final
- Pills, Pain And A Wager: Shoaib Akhtar Opens Up On What He Did To Get Sachin Tendulkar Out
- IND vs ZIM: India Coach Provides Big Update On Rinku Singh Ahead Of T20 WC Match Against Zimbabwe
- Ranji Trophy Final: Record-Breaking Innings By Jammu & Kashmir Batter Puts Eight-Time Champion Karnataka On Back Foot
- Colombo Weather Update: Impact On Semifinal Race If Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Is Washed Out
- England Fan Shuts Down Aggressive Pakistan Supporter In Viral Brawl During ENG vs PAK Game
- Shoaib Akhtar Humiliated On Live TV After Pakistan's Loss To England
- IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases
- IPL 2026 Shocker? MS Dhoni May Not Play Every Match For CSK
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Related Video
Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 26, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
‘Unintentional’: NCERT Regrets Corruption In Judiciary Chapter, Announces Revision Of Textbook
Education
NCERT Pulls Class 8 Textbook After CJI Objects To ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter
Education
UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2025 Schedule Released: Exams From March 29 To April 1
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Abhinav Mehrotra
Opinion