RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards under the Government of India’s Ministry of Railways have extended the deadline for submission of online applications under CEN No. 09/2025 for recruitment to various posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Students can apply via the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

The last date for payment of the application fee for submitted applications has been revised to March 11, 2026 (23:59 hrs), in place of the earlier March 4, 2026 (23:59 hrs).

The modification window for corrections in the application form, along with payment of the prescribed modification fee, will now remain open from March 12, 2026, to March 21, 2026 (23:59 hrs). Previously, this facility was scheduled was scheduled from March 5, 2026, to March 14, 2026 (23:59 hrs).

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill about 22,195 vacancies under the Group D category. As per the official notice, the last date to fill out the form is 9th March 2026. Earlier, the deadline was March 2, 2026. Well, the modification window will remain open from March 12, 2026, to March 21, 2026. Candidates can also submit their scribe details on March 22, 2026, and March 26, 2026.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The application fee for General category candidates is Rs 500, of which Rs 400 will be refunded after deducting applicable bank charges once the candidate appears for the Computer-Based Test.

The application fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Female, Transgender, Minority communities and Economically Backward Class categories is Rs 250, which will be refunded after appearing for the test.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official RRB application portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar number or your registered railway account credentials.

Step 3: Fill in the application form by entering all the required details carefully.

Step 4: Pay the application fee as applicable to your category.

Step 5: Submit the form after reviewing all the information.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply - RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

Applicants who have completed Class 10 from a recognised board or institution are eligible to apply for RRB Group D posts.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not more than 33 years old to apply. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The age limit will be calculated as of January 1, 2026.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI