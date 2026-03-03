Kerala Government Postponed Class 10 & 12 Exams In Middle East Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict

The Kerala government has deferred the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled this week at centres across the Middle East, citing the deteriorating security environment in the region. The announcement was made by State General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who said the decision was taken in view of the rapidly worsening situation.

The postponement comes after a joint missile operation, named Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury, was carried out by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28. The conflict has since intensified, affecting several Gulf nations.

Recent hostilities have spread across parts of the Middle East, with Iran reportedly launching attacks on Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait countries that host US military bases.

Exams Scheduled for March 5–7 Deferred

Speaking at a press conference, the minister stated that the prevailing security concerns in the Gulf region made it impossible to proceed with the examinations as planned.

As a result, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination slated for March 5 in Gulf centres has been postponed.

Additionally, the Higher Secondary examinations that were due to take place on March 5, 6 and 7 in the region have also been deferred.

"The revised dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later," the Minister said.

Relief Measures for Affected Students

Students who are unable to attend the examinations because of flight cancellations, local restrictions arising from the unrest, or other related issues have been advised to submit applications at the earliest. These must be routed through their respective headmasters or principals to the Director of General Education.

Officials have clarified that each application will be reviewed on merit. The department will take decisions in favour of affected students after careful consideration to ensure their academic prospects are protected during these exceptional geopolitical circumstances.

Kerala has a large expatriate community in the Gulf, with thousands of students appearing for state board examinations from centres in the region each year. At present, seven centres are operational in the Middle East for 633 Class 10 students. Several centres are also functioning for Class 12 candidates.

Authorities Monitoring Situation Closely

Education officials have confirmed that they are closely tracking developments and will issue further updates as required.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media have confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the February 28 US-Israel strikes, along with his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

