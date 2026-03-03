Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationKerala Government Postponed Class 10 & 12 Exams In Middle East Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict

Kerala Government Postponed Class 10 & 12 Exams In Middle East Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict

Kerala defers Class 10 and 12 Gulf exams amid US-Iran-Israel conflict; revised dates to be announced later.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 12:49 PM (IST)

The Kerala government has deferred the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled this week at centres across the Middle East, citing the deteriorating security environment in the region. The announcement was made by State General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who said the decision was taken in view of the rapidly worsening situation.  

The postponement comes after a joint missile operation, named Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury, was carried out by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28. The conflict has since intensified, affecting several Gulf nations.  

Recent hostilities have spread across parts of the Middle East, with Iran reportedly launching attacks on Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait countries that host US military bases.  

Exams Scheduled for March 5–7 Deferred  

Speaking at a press conference, the minister stated that the prevailing security concerns in the Gulf region made it impossible to proceed with the examinations as planned.  

As a result, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination slated for March 5 in Gulf centres has been postponed.  

Additionally, the Higher Secondary examinations that were due to take place on March 5, 6 and 7 in the region have also been deferred.  

"The revised dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later," the Minister said.  

Relief Measures for Affected Students  

Students who are unable to attend the examinations because of flight cancellations, local restrictions arising from the unrest, or other related issues have been advised to submit applications at the earliest. These must be routed through their respective headmasters or principals to the Director of General Education.  

Officials have clarified that each application will be reviewed on merit. The department will take decisions in favour of affected students after careful consideration to ensure their academic prospects are protected during these exceptional geopolitical circumstances.  

Kerala has a large expatriate community in the Gulf, with thousands of students appearing for state board examinations from centres in the region each year. At present, seven centres are operational in the Middle East for 633 Class 10 students. Several centres are also functioning for Class 12 candidates.  

Authorities Monitoring Situation Closely  

Education officials have confirmed that they are closely tracking developments and will issue further updates as required.  

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media have confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the February 28 US-Israel strikes, along with his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Kerala Government Postponed Class 10 & 12 Exams Kerala Board Exams 2026 Kerala Board Exams 2026 Postponed In Middle East
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Kerala Government Postponed Class 10 & 12 Exams In Middle East Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict
Kerala Government Postponed Class 10 & 12 Exams In Middle East Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict
Education
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Update: No Papers On March 3, New Dates Announced For Class 10 & 12
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Update: No Papers On March 3, New Dates Announced For Class 10 & 12
Education
JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended To March 12, Know How To Apply
JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended To March 12, Know How To Apply
Education
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in, Check Details Here
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in, Check Details Here
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
Embed widget