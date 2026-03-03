Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationCBSE Postpones March 5 And 6 Class 10 & 12 Exams In Middle East Regions Amid Escalating Tensions

CBSE postpones March 5–6 Class 10, 12 exams in Gulf nations after fresh review of Middle East security situation.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 03:30 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has once again deferred the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2026, in several Middle East countries. The move follows escalating regional tensions after weekend strikes by the United States and Israel on multiple targets in Iran, including an attack that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strikes were followed by retaliatory action from Iranian forces, further intensifying the situation. 

Amid growing security concerns, the Board decided to prioritise student safety and postpone the examinations in affected regions. 

Official Statement Cites Student Safety 

In a formal announcement, CBSE stated that the decision was taken "after a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East," underlining that the safety and well-being of students and examination personnel remain paramount. 

The Board has assured that fresh dates for the postponed papers will be communicated in due course. Students and parents have been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for updates. 

Countries Affected by the Postponement 

As per Circular-2 dated March 3, 2026, the examinations have been deferred for candidates appearing from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

The circular has also been shared with Indian Ambassadors in the concerned nations, along with the Consul General of India in Dubai, to ensure smooth coordination and timely dissemination of information. 

Further Review Scheduled 

CBSE has confirmed that it will reassess the situation on Thursday, March 5, 2026, to decide on the conduct of examinations planned from March 7 onwards. 

This is not the first postponement in the region. Earlier, the Board had already rescheduled the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations set for March 2, 2026, stating that revised dates would be announced later. At that time, it had also indicated that the situation would be reviewed again before taking a final call on subsequent exam dates. 

With thousands of Indian students appearing for CBSE board examinations across Gulf countries every year, the latest decision aims to prevent disruption to students’ academic futures while ensuring their safety during the ongoing geopolitical unrest. 

Also read

Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Education News CBSE CBSE Board Exams 2026 CBSE Postpones March 5-6 Board Exams In Middle East
