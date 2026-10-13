UP Board Time Table 2027: Check Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule And Subject-Wise Dates

UPMSP Board Exam Date 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the timetable for the 2027 Class 10 High School and Class 12 Intermediate board examinations. Students can check the examination dates for individual subjects, note their respective shifts, and plan their revision accordingly. The board exams will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 24, 2027. Candidates can download the complete examination schedule from the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

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UP Board Exam Date 2027: Check Important Details

The UP Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations during the same examination period. Papers will be held in morning and afternoon shifts, with different subjects scheduled on different dates.

Students should note the following examination timings:

Morning shift: 8:30 am to 11:45 am

Afternoon shift: 2 pm to 5:15 pm

Total examination duration: 3 hours and 15 minutes, including 15 minutes allotted for reading the question paper

First examination date: February 5, 2027

Last examination date: February 24, 2027

Candidates should check the official date sheet carefully to confirm the date, subject, and shift applicable to their examination.

UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Complete Subject-Wise Schedule

Students appearing for the High School examinations can refer to the following date-wise list to prepare their study plans.

February 5, 2027: Hindi and Elementary Hindi — morning shift.

February 8, 2027: Social Science — morning shift.

February 9, 2027: NCC — Morning Shift; Anthropology — afternoon shift.

February 10, 2027: English — morning shift; Electrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management and Retail Trading — afternoon shift.

February 12, 2027: Home Science — Morning Shift.

February 13, 2027: Mathematics — morning shift.

February 15, 2027: Sanskrit — morning shift.

February 16, 2027: Additional Languages — morning shift.

February 17, 2027: Science — Morning Shift; Music Instrumental — afternoon shift.

February 18, 2027: Computer — Morning Shift; Sewing — afternoon shift.

February 19, 2027: Commerce — morning shift.

February 20, 2027: Urdu — morning shift.

February 22, 2027: Painting and Art — morning shift.

February 23, 2027: Music Vocal — morning shift; Pali, Arabic and Persian — afternoon shift.

February 24, 2027: Agriculture — morning shift.

Students should match these dates with their registered subjects and consult the official PDF for the complete examination details.

UP Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Complete Subject-Wise Schedule

Intermediate students can use the following list to identify their examination dates and organise their preparation for the upcoming board exams.

February 5, 2027: Hindi and General Hindi — afternoon shift.

February 8, 2027: Vocational Education Stream Group I (First Paper) — morning shift; English — afternoon shift.

February 9, 2027: Agriculture Crop Science — morning shift; Civics — afternoon shift.

February 10, 2027: Vocational Education Category — Morning Shift; History — afternoon shift.

February 12, 2027: Third Paper — Morning Shift; Biology and Mathematics — afternoon shift.

February 13, 2027: Vocational — morning shift; Economics — afternoon shift.

February 15, 2027: Music — Morning Shift; Chemistry and Sociology — afternoon shift.

February 16, 2027: Agricultural Physics and Climatology — Morning Shift; Geography — afternoon shift.

February 17, 2027: Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fourth Paper) — Morning Shift; Physics and Military Science — afternoon shift.

February 18, 2027: Agricultural Engineering — Morning Shift; Painting and Drawing — afternoon shift.

February 19, 2027: Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fifth Paper) — Morning Shift; Anthropology — afternoon shift.

February 20, 2027: Urdu — Morning Shift; Psychology, Education and Logic — afternoon shift.

February 22, 2027: General Foundation Subject (Vocational Stream), Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics — Paper V (Agriculture Part-1), and Agricultural Chemistry — Paper X — morning shift; Business Studies and Home Science — afternoon shift.

February 23, 2027: NCC for Accountancy — morning shift; Pali, Arabic and Persian — afternoon shift.

February 24, 2027: Computer — Morning Shift; Sanskrit — afternoon shift.

Candidates should verify the full subject names and paper codes in the official timetable, particularly for vocational and agriculture-related subjects.

UP Board Timetable 2027: How To Download PDF

Step 1: Visit the UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Find the notification for the High School and Intermediate Board Examination 2027 timetable.

Step 3: Open the examination schedule PDF.

Step 4: Check the Class 10 or Class 12 section, as applicable.

Step 5: Download the document and save it for future reference.

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UP Board Exams 2027: Instructions For Students

With the examination schedule available, students can divide their remaining preparation time according to their subject-wise dates. They should prioritise revision, practise questions, and keep track of the papers scheduled closest to the beginning of the examination period.

The board has also directed its regional offices in Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur, along with District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS), to publicise the timetable through schools and principals. The objective is to ensure that students receive the schedule in time to prepare for their examinations.

Candidates and parents should refer to the official UPMSP website for the authoritative timetable and any subsequent updates.

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