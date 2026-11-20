Gurugram: Chairperson of the Haryana Human Rights Commission, Justice Lalit Batra, inspected the AICB Captain Chandan Lal Middle School for the Visually Impaired in Behrampur village in Gurugram on Thursday, an official said.

During the visit, he assessed the educational facilities, teaching resources, and residential arrangements provided to the visually impaired and differently-abled students at the school, the official said.

According to an official statement, during the inspection, the chairperson observed the classrooms, computer lab, library, and science room. In the computer lab, he examined the setup of the computers provided to connect students with modern technology.

Teacher Salman explained that students are trained in various computer applications, including Microsoft Office. During this time, the students also demonstrated their learning capabilities and activities.

Suggestions were made to carry out necessary improvements in the hostel rooms, provide a dough-kneading machine for the kitchen, and install CCTV cameras in the dormitory and the veranda.

Subsequently, he visited the Jagannath Ashram, inspected the existing facilities, and issued the necessary directives, they added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI