India Post GDS Result 2026: First Merit List Out, Check Direct Link To Download PDF

India Post GDS First Merit List 2026: The Department of Posts has released the first merit list for India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,757 vacancies. Candidates who applied for the posts can check their selection status on the official website at indiapost.gov.in.

Those whose names appear in the list must prepare for the next stage of the recruitment process, which involves document verification at the Divisional Office concerned.

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India Post GDS Merit List 2026: How To Download PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website at indiapost.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the relevant postal circle.

Step 3: Open the India Post GDS merit list PDF.

Step 4: Search for your name or registration number in the document.

Step 5: Verify the post name, division, and percentage of marks mentioned against your details.

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates should ensure that they select the correct postal circle before checking the result. They should also review the information carefully to confirm that the details correspond to their application.

Direct Link To Check - India Post GDS Result 2026

India Post GDS Result 2026: Details Mentioned In Merit List

The first merit list contains key information about the shortlisted applicants and the posts against which their names have been listed. Candidates can check the following details in the PDF:

Division Office

Post ID

Post Name

Community

Registration Number

Percentage of marks

Applicants should cross-check these particulars to confirm their records. Keeping a downloaded copy of the merit list can also help candidates refer to the information during the subsequent recruitment process.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Document Verification Details

Candidates whose names appear on the first merit list must complete document verification at the Divisional Office where they have been selected. Shortlisted applicants should follow the instructions issued by the respective office to understand the next steps.

Candidates must keep their original documents and certificates ready for verification. They should also carry two sets of photocopies of the relevant documents. Applicants are advised to check whether the concerned office has issued any additional instructions that they need to follow.

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India Post GDS Merit List 2026: What Shortlisted Candidates Should Do Next

After checking the merit list, shortlisted candidates should verify their details, save the relevant PDF, and begin preparing the documents required for verification. They should also check the official portal for updates regarding the verification schedule and reporting deadline.

The Divisional Office concerned will provide instructions related to the verification process. Candidates should follow these directions carefully and keep track of official announcements to avoid missing important recruitment-related information.

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