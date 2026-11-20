NIT Agartala’s third International Conference on Information Technology and Intelligence (ITI 2026) received 1,344 research paper submissions from 15 countries, of which 93 were selected following a review process involving 527 reviewers. Held on November 13 and 14, the conference brought together researchers, academicians and technology professionals to discuss developments in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and intelligent computing.

Organised by NIT Agartala with technical sponsorship from the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS), the event was conducted in hybrid mode, allowing participants to attend both in person and online. The acceptance rate was approximately 7%.

Research Covers AI, Cybersecurity and Data Science

The conference featured 18 parallel technical sessions across four areas: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Data Science and Big Data Analytics, and Intelligent Systems.

The research presentations explored how emerging technologies can address challenges across healthcare, agriculture, finance, transportation and energy. Topics included explainable AI, medical diagnosis using deep learning, precision agriculture, federated learning, post-quantum cryptography, privacy protection and intrusion detection. Researchers also presented work on large language models, digital twins, smart transportation and energy-efficient computing.

NIT Agartala Hosts Inaugural Ceremony

The conference opened on November 13 with Saraswati Vandana, followed by a welcome address from Prof. Apu Kumar Saha, Professor in the Department of Mathematics at NIT Agartala and General Chair of ITI 2026.

Dr. Birojit Das, Organising Secretary, introduced the institute, while Prof. Uttam Kumar Bera, Head of the Department of Mathematics, and Prof. Harish Sharma, General Secretary of SCRS, addressed the gathering.

Prof. Sarat Kumar Patra, Director of NIT Agartala, attended the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest. Dr. Abhik Majumder, Organising Secretary, delivered the vote of thanks.

Industry Experts Discuss Enterprise Applications of AI

The conference also featured keynote sessions on the growing use of AI in enterprise operations. Abhradeep Chatterjee, Associate Director at NTT DATA Services, presented “Governance-Aware Agentic AI: Building Scalable, Auditable, and Safe Enterprise Systems.” His session focused on incorporating validation, authorisation, risk assessment, human approval and audit mechanisms into AI workflows.

Rameshkumar Varanganti, Enterprise Integration Architect and Independent Researcher, delivered a keynote titled “From API-Centric Integration to Agentic AI: Building Secure, Intelligent Enterprise Systems with Model Context Protocol (MCP).” He discussed how MCP can connect enterprise systems with AI agents while maintaining security, permissions and human oversight.

Technical sessions were chaired by experts from academia, industry and the public sector, including Sai Teja Ranga of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), Gaurav Kumar, Software Manager at Amazon, Anurag Dani of Carnegie Mellon University, and Lead Data Engineer Naresh Miriyalu.

Selected Papers Scheduled for Springer Series

ITI 2026 also gave researchers and industry professionals an opportunity to share findings and explore potential collaborations.

Selected papers are scheduled for publication in the Scopus-indexed Springer book series Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems (LNNS), subject to the publisher's review and acceptance process.

Through the conference, NIT Agartala and SCRS aim to encourage research collaboration and knowledge sharing in information technology, AI and intelligent systems, with a focus on developing solutions that can be applied in real-world settings.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI