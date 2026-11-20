Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CHSE Odisha announced Class 12 theory exams, Feb 16-March 31, 2027.

Practical exams January 4-16, internal assessments also scheduled.

Students must arrive early, exam halls under CCTV surveillance.

Odisha CHSE Time Table 2027: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has published the examination schedule for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2027. According to the announced calendar, Class 12 theory examinations will start on February 16 and continue until March 31, 2027. Students appearing for the Odisha Class 12 board examinations can download the complete date sheet from the council's official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

The council has also released the schedule for practical examinations and internal assessments, allowing students to plan their preparation for the upcoming board examinations. The practical examinations are scheduled between January 4 and January 16, 2027. Most theory papers will be conducted in a three-hour session, from 10 am to 1 pm.

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CHSE Odisha Exam 2027: Important Dates

Students should take note of the practical examination, theory examination and internal assessment dates before preparing their study schedules.

The important dates announced by CHSE Odisha are:

Practical Examinations: January 4 to January 16, 2027

Theory Examinations: February 16 to March 31, 2027

Slot 1 Internal Assessment: December 22, 2026, to January 3, 2027

Slot 2 Internal Assessment: January 10 to January 16, 2027

The timetable includes subjects across Arts, Science, Commerce, Correspondence, and Vocational streams.

Odisha Class 12 Theory Exam 2027: Subject-Wise Schedule

CHSE Odisha has released the examination dates for different streams and subjects. Students can refer to the following schedule to check when their respective papers will be conducted.

February 16, 2027: MIL Odia (Science)

February 17, 2027: BFC History, Accountancy and Physics (Vocational)

February 18, 2027: ML Odia (Arts and Commerce)

February 20, 2027: English, Political Science, Chemistry, Business Studies and Management, and Visual Art (Science and Vocational)

February 23, 2027: English (Arts and Commerce)

February 26, 2027: Physics, BFC Mathematics (Science and Vocational)

February 27, 2027: History, Business Studies and Management (Arts and Commerce)

March 1, 2027: Integrated Vocational Subjects, MIL Papers

March 4, 2027: Political Science, Business Management and Statistics (Arts and Commerce)

March 5, 2027: Chemistry, English (Science and Vocational)

March 8, 2027: Other MIL papers, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit and Alternative English

March 11, 2027: Indian Music, Psychology, Education, Biology (Botany and Zoology)

March 12, 2027: All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects - Paper II

March 13, 2027: Economics, Personnel Management, Cost Accounting, Business Economics, Fundamentals of Management, Accounting and Computer Application

March 15, 2027: Vocational Trade Subjects (VTS)

March 17, 2027: Information Technology, Computer Science, Biotechnology and Electronics (Science)

March 18, 2027: All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects - Paper IV

March 20, 2027: Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology and BFC Biology

March 24, 2027: Geography

March 27, 2027: Mathematics, Home Science, BFC Economics and Accountancy

March 29, 2027: Language Options and Elective Sanskrit

March 31, 2027: Logic and Geology

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CHSE Odisha Board Exams 2027: Important Instructions For Students

The council has issued instructions regarding reporting time and security arrangements at examination centres. Students appearing for the board examinations must reach their respective centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

The examination halls will remain under CCTV surveillance throughout the examination process. Authorities have also been instructed to ensure that the cameras remain operational during the entire examination session.

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