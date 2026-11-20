Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WBCHSE HS Semester 3 results announced November 27, 2026.

Students can check scores online from 3 PM onwards.

Over 7 lakh students appeared for September-October 2026 exams.

A minimum 30% is needed to pass examination.

WBCHSE Semester 3 Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has confirmed the date and time for the Higher Secondary (HS) Semester 3 Result 2026-27. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scores on November 27, 2026. The results will be announced at 2:30 pm during a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Candidates will be able to access their results through the council's official websites, result.wb.gov.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in.

The online result link will become active at 3 pm, allowing students to check their marks using their registration number and examination roll number.

Apart from the official websites, students will also have the option of accessing their results through mobile applications. Candidates are advised to keep their examination credentials ready to avoid any difficulty while checking their scores.

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026-27: Examination Details

The WBCHSE conducted the Higher Secondary Semester 3 examinations between September 21 and October 14, 2026. According to the examination statistics, a total of 7,18,467 students registered their appearance for the examination.

Of the total candidates who appeared, 3,15,661 were male students, while 4,02,806 were female students. The examination was organised across 2,105 venues in 825 centres.

Approximately 15,000 students remained absent during the examination period. The participation figures highlight the scale of the state-level examination, with students now awaiting their results.

WB HS 3rd Semester Result 2026-27: Where To Check Scores?

Once the result link is activated, candidates can access their Semester 3 marks online through the following official portals:

result.wb.gov.in

wbchse.wb.gov.in

Students can also use the available mobile applications to view their results. To access the scorecard, candidates will need their registration number and examination roll number.

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026-27: Steps To Check And Download

Step 1: Visit the official result website, result.wb.gov.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the "WB HS Semester 3 Result" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and examination roll number in the required fields.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the WB HS Semester III result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and save a copy for future reference.

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026-27: Minimum Passing Marks

Students appearing for the West Bengal HS Semester 3 examination must secure at least 30% marks to pass, as per the board's prescribed guidelines.

Candidates are advised to check their scores carefully after downloading the result. They should also retain a copy of their online result for future reference.

WBCHSE Releases Semester 3 Final Answer Key

Before announcing the results, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education released the final answer key for the HS Semester 3 examination on November 6, 2026.

With the result announcement date and time now confirmed, students can check their performance online from November 27. The result link will be accessible from 3 pm onwards through the council's designated portals.

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