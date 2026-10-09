School Holidays Next Week: Check Upcoming October Breaks, Festival Dates And State-Wise Updates

October School Holidays: School students may want to check their academic calendars before making plans for the coming week, October 11 to 17, 2026. Several festivals and scheduled breaks fall in October, and schools may observe holidays according to their respective state calendars and institutional schedules.

However, the holiday list is not necessarily the same across the country. Dates of school closures can vary depending on state government notifications, the education board, and the individual school’s academic calendar. Students and parents should confirm the applicable dates with their schools before finalising travel or holiday plans.

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School Holidays From October 11 To 17: What Students Should Know

The second week of October includes the period from Sunday, October 11, to Saturday, October 17, 2026. Whether schools remain closed on particular dates during this period will depend on the holiday schedule followed by each institution.

In Delhi, the autumn break is scheduled to begin on October 17 and continue until October 19. As October 17 falls on a Saturday, students should check their school’s calendar to understand how the break applies to their regular timetable.

Parents should avoid assuming that every school will follow an identical schedule. Institutions may have different academic calendars and arrangements based on local requirements.

Delhi School Holidays In October 2026: Important Dates

The October calendar in Delhi includes an autumn break and two festival-related holidays later in the month. The dates provided for students and parents to note are:

Autumn Break: October 17 to October 19, 2026

Dussehra (Vijayadashami): October 20, 2026

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: October 26, 2026

Students should note that Dussehra and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti fall after the October 11–17 period. These dates may be relevant when planning for the remainder of the month, but the applicable school closure should be verified through the official calendar.

State-Wise School Holiday Schedules May Differ

School holiday arrangements can vary across states because state governments issue their own calendars and notifications. Schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and different state boards may also follow separate academic schedules.

For this reason, students should check the holiday list relevant to their school rather than relying solely on a general list of October holidays. Local events, examinations, and administrative requirements may also affect a school’s schedule.

Parents can contact the school administration or consult the institution’s official academic calendar to confirm whether classes will be held on a particular date.

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Will Schools Remain Closed On Every October Holiday?

No. A holiday listed on a general calendar does not automatically mean that every school will remain closed. The final schedule depends on the relevant state government notification and the academic calendar followed by the school.

Students and parents should verify the dates before arranging trips, family activities, or other plans. Checking directly with the school can help avoid confusion about class days and scheduled breaks.

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