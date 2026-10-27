Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UPMSP published provisional 2027 board exam centre list.

Stakeholders can submit online objections by October 28, 2026.

The list includes 7,526 government and private schools.

District committees will review all submitted objections carefully.

UP Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has invited objections to the provisional examination centres allotted for the UP-Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in 2027. According to an official notice issued by UPMSP Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the board has published the provisional list of examination centres along with the details of students allocated to them. The list is available on the board's official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Students, parents and school authorities who have concerns about the proposed centres can submit their representations online by October 28, 2026.

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Those seeking a change or raising concerns about a proposed centre must submit their objections within the prescribed deadline. The board has clarified that representations received after October 28 will not be considered.

UP Board Exams 2027: Check The Provisional Centre List

For the 2027 board examinations, UPMSP has provisionally selected 7,526 examination centres across Uttar Pradesh through an online selection process. The proposed centres include government schools, government-aided institutions, and unaided private schools.

The provisional list comprises 3,276 government-aided schools, 3,388 unaided private schools, and 862 government schools. The board has also included student allocation details to help schools and other stakeholders review the proposed arrangements.

The selection process was conducted using school-related information verified and updated by the Tehsil Level Committee. Since the list is provisional, eligible stakeholders can raise concerns before the centres are finalised.

Students and parents should check the proposed centre details carefully and contact their school authorities if they identify any issue that requires the board's attention.

How To Raise Objections Against UP Board Exam Centres

Students, parents, school principals, and school managers can submit their objections online through the UPMSP portal. Representations must be addressed to the District Centre Determination Committee through the board's official website.

Applicants should clearly explain the reason for their objection and attach relevant documents or other supporting evidence. Providing a specific explanation and the necessary proof is important when submitting a representation for consideration.

The objection process allows stakeholders to flag concerns about the provisional centre allocation before the board completes the final selection process.

UPMSP 2027: What Is The Last Date To Submit Objections?

The deadline to submit objections to the provisional UP Board examination centre list is October 28, 2026. Students, parents, and school authorities should ensure that their representations are submitted online before the closing date.

UPMSP has stated that objections received after the deadline will not be accepted under any circumstances. Applicants should therefore avoid waiting until the final day and ensure that their submissions include the required supporting evidence.

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Who Will Review The Objections?

The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) will examine the objections submitted against the provisional examination centre list. The authority is responsible for ensuring that the issues raised are addressed within the prescribed timeframe.

The representations will be considered through the district-level process involving the District Centre Determination Committee. The review will help the authorities assess the concerns raised before the provisional centre arrangements are finalised.

Students appearing for the UP-Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in 2027, along with their parents and school officials, should check the published list and complete the objection process within the stipulated deadline if required.

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