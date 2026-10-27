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English NewsEducationUP Board Exam 2027: Unhappy With Your Exam Centre? Students Can Raise Objections Till October 28

UP Board Exam 2027: Unhappy With Your Exam Centre? Students Can Raise Objections Till October 28

UP Board Exam 2027: Students, parents and schools can object to provisional Class 10, 12 exam centres till October 28. Check the process here.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UPMSP published provisional 2027 board exam centre list.
  • Stakeholders can submit online objections by October 28, 2026.
  • The list includes 7,526 government and private schools.
  • District committees will review all submitted objections carefully.

UP Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has invited objections to the provisional examination centres allotted for the UP-Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in 2027. According to an official notice issued by UPMSP Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the board has published the provisional list of examination centres along with the details of students allocated to them. The list is available on the board's official website, upmsp.edu.in. 

Students, parents and school authorities who have concerns about the proposed centres can submit their representations online by October 28, 2026. 

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Those seeking a change or raising concerns about a proposed centre must submit their objections within the prescribed deadline. The board has clarified that representations received after October 28 will not be considered. 

UP Board Exams 2027: Check The Provisional Centre List 

For the 2027 board examinations, UPMSP has provisionally selected 7,526 examination centres across Uttar Pradesh through an online selection process. The proposed centres include government schools, government-aided institutions, and unaided private schools. 

The provisional list comprises 3,276 government-aided schools, 3,388 unaided private schools, and 862 government schools. The board has also included student allocation details to help schools and other stakeholders review the proposed arrangements. 

The selection process was conducted using school-related information verified and updated by the Tehsil Level Committee. Since the list is provisional, eligible stakeholders can raise concerns before the centres are finalised. 

Students and parents should check the proposed centre details carefully and contact their school authorities if they identify any issue that requires the board's attention. 

How To Raise Objections Against UP Board Exam Centres 

Students, parents, school principals, and school managers can submit their objections online through the UPMSP portal. Representations must be addressed to the District Centre Determination Committee through the board's official website. 

Applicants should clearly explain the reason for their objection and attach relevant documents or other supporting evidence. Providing a specific explanation and the necessary proof is important when submitting a representation for consideration. 

The objection process allows stakeholders to flag concerns about the provisional centre allocation before the board completes the final selection process. 

UPMSP 2027: What Is The Last Date To Submit Objections? 

The deadline to submit objections to the provisional UP Board examination centre list is October 28, 2026. Students, parents, and school authorities should ensure that their representations are submitted online before the closing date. 

UPMSP has stated that objections received after the deadline will not be accepted under any circumstances. Applicants should therefore avoid waiting until the final day and ensure that their submissions include the required supporting evidence. 

ALSO READ: NCERT Introduces 20-Hour AI Module For Classes 9-12: Students To Learn How To Detect Deepfakes

Who Will Review The Objections? 

The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) will examine the objections submitted against the provisional examination centre list. The authority is responsible for ensuring that the issues raised are addressed within the prescribed timeframe. 

The representations will be considered through the district-level process involving the District Centre Determination Committee. The review will help the authorities assess the concerns raised before the provisional centre arrangements are finalised. 

Students appearing for the UP-Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in 2027, along with their parents and school officials, should check the published list and complete the objection process within the stipulated deadline if required.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UPMSP's latest announcement regarding the 2027 board exams?

The UPMSP has invited objections to the provisional examination centres allotted for the UP-Board Class 10 and 12 examinations in 2027. The provisional list is available on upmsp.edu.in.

Who can submit objections to the provisional exam centres and what is the deadline?

Students, parents, and school authorities can submit their objections online. The deadline for submitting representations is October 28, 2026, and late submissions will not be considered.

How many provisional examination centres have been selected for the 2027 exams?

UPMSP has provisionally selected 7,526 examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. These centres include government, government-aided, and unaided private schools.

How should stakeholders submit objections to the proposed centres?

Objections must be submitted online through the UPMSP portal, addressed to the District Centre Determination Committee. Applicants should clearly explain their reasons and attach relevant supporting documents.

Who is responsible for reviewing the objections submitted against the provisional centre list?

The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) will examine the objections. They will be considered through a district-level process involving the District Centre Determination Committee.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Board Exam 2027 UP Exam Centre Objection
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