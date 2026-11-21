Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi will attend IIT Kharagpur's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He will launch Rs 34,470 crore projects across Bihar.

Modi attends 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow.

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, participating in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore in Bihar's Vaishali, and attending the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow.

According to an official press release, the Prime Minister will reach IIT Kharagpur at around 9:45 A.M. to participate in the institute's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He will also address the gathering and interact with 75 students, symbolising the institute's 75-year journey.

Established in 1951, IIT Kharagpur was the first Indian Institute of Technology to be set up in the country. Recognised as an Institute of National Importance, it has played a pioneering role in advancing technical education, research and innovation in India.

Later, the Prime Minister will travel to Bihar, where he will visit Nitish Setu in Vaishali district at around 1:15 P.M. At around 2 P.M., he will inaugurate and dedicate various development projects to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several others, with a combined value of approximately Rs 34,470 crore. He will also address the gathering.

The projects span several key sectors, including road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare and transport. These initiatives are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving public services across the state.

Thereafter, PM Modi will travel to Uttar Pradesh and participate in the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, at around 5:30 P.M. He will also address the gathering.

Instituted in the academic session 2021-22, the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh has emerged as an annual national platform to "recognise excellence in skill development" and celebrate the transition of skilled youth from training to the world of work.

This year, 52 national-level toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and Institutes for Training of Trainers (IToTs) will be felicitated for their achievements.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)