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English NewsEducationNCERT Introduces 20-Hour AI Module For Classes 9-12: Students To Learn How To Detect Deepfakes

NCERT Introduces 20-Hour AI Module For Classes 9-12: Students To Learn How To Detect Deepfakes

NCERT has introduced a 20-hour AI module for Classes 9-12 covering deepfake detection, data privacy, ethical AI use and computational thinking.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 10:59 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Use of AI in everyday applications, understanding how machines learn from examples, detecting deepfakes and ethical boundaries protecting personal data -- classes 9 to 12 will now study a 20-hour introductory module on computational thinking (CT) and artificial intelligence (AI) released by NCERT.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has developed the activity-based module in consultation with IIT Madras and IIT Jodhpur.

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The module seeks to help students understand how AI works, assess its limitations, and become careful, confident, creative, and responsible users and evaluators of AI systems, rather than relying on its outputs without verification.

"Designed for students with no prior knowledge of AI, the module promotes critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving. It introduces CT as a systematic approach to solving problems and helps learners understand how AI works, its applications, possibilities and limitations.

"The module uses activity-based learning to explain AI concepts, applications, limitations, data privacy, and responsible technology use. It adopts an experiential, activity-based learning approach through discussions, practical exercises, experimentation and reflection," the NCERT said.

Activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, ensuring meaningful participation across diverse school contexts, it said.

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Special emphasis has been placed on the ethical and safe use of AI, including data privacy, misinformation, fairness, digital safety, and critical verification of AI-generated information.

"The module encourages students to become informed, confident, and responsible technology users, while reinforcing that human judgement, creativity, and ethical responsibility remain central to learning," it said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NCERT NCERT 20-Hour AI Module NCERT Deepfake Detection
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