JEE Main 2027 Registration: How To Apply, Documents Required And Step-By-Step Guide

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1. ngineering aspirants planning to appear for JEE Main 2027 can submit their applications for the first session through the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration window opened on October 24, 2026, and candidates can complete the application without a late fee until November 22. Those who miss the regular deadline have an additional opportunity to apply until November 26 by paying the prescribed late fee.

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Candidates must complete the entire application process online. Before starting, students should keep their personal and academic information ready, arrange the required documents, and ensure that they have access to a valid mobile number and email address.

The examination is scheduled to take place in January 2027. Aspirants should therefore keep track of the registration deadlines and subsequent announcements so they can complete the formalities on time.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Registration And Exam Schedule

The NTA has announced the application timeline and key examination-related dates for the first session. Candidates should keep the following schedule handy while completing the registration process.

Application window opens: October 24, 2026

Regular application deadline: November 22, 2026

Deadline with late fee: November 26, 2026

Exam city information: December 30, 2026

Admit card availability: January 13, 2027

Examination dates: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027

Students should refer to the official JEE Main website for the latest notices and any changes to the published schedule.

JEE Main 2027: How To Register Online

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the registration link for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 and begin the application process.

Step 3: Create a registration account using a valid mobile number and email address. Note the application number generated by the system.

Step 4: Sign in and provide the requested personal, educational, and category information. Select the relevant examination papers and preferred examination cities.

Step 5: Upload the photograph, signature, and other documents specified in the application instructions.

Step 6: Candidates must also provide a live photograph during the process.

Step 7: Pay the applicable examination fee using one of the permitted online payment options.

Step 8: Review the submitted information, complete the final submission, and save a copy of the confirmation page.

Documents To Keep Ready Before Applying

Preparing the necessary documents in advance can make the application process easier. Candidates should arrange the following items, as applicable:

A scanned photograph in JPEG or JPG format

A scanned signature

Class 10 or equivalent certificate or marksheet

PwD/PwBD certificate, where applicable

The application process also requires candidates to upload a live photograph. Students should check the current NTA instructions for image dimensions, file sizes, accepted formats, and any additional requirements before uploading documents.

JEE Main 2027 Application Fee: Payment Methods

Once the required information and documents have been entered, candidates must pay the examination fee through the online payment facility provided on the official portal.

The payment options specified in the supplied examination information include net banking, debit card, credit card, and UPI. Students should follow the instructions displayed during the transaction and verify that their payment has been processed successfully.

After completing the payment, candidates should save the confirmation page and retain their transaction details. Keeping these records can help them refer to their application information later if necessary.

Will There Be A Separate Registration For JEE Main Session 2?

Candidates who intend to appear for the second session in April 2027 will be able to apply separately when the relevant application window opens, according to the official information provided.

Students can use their existing application number for Session 2 and pay the applicable fee during the subsequent registration process. They should monitor the NTA website for the second session's dates, payment instructions, and other requirements.

Aspirants should not assume that completing Session 1 registration automatically completes the application for Session 2.

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Important Instructions For JEE Main 2027 Candidates

Students should ensure that the mobile number and email address entered in the application belong to them or their parents or guardians. The NTA will use these registered contact details to communicate examination-related information.

Candidates should also keep their application number and login details safe, check announcements on the official website and retain copies of their application and payment confirmation.

Completing each stage carefully and within the prescribed timeline can help aspirants avoid preventable registration issues while preparing for the JEE Main 2027 examination.

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