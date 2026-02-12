SSC MTS 2026 Cancelled At Select Centres; Fresh Dates To Be Announced Soon

SSC MTS 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has called off the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar Examination scheduled for Shift-I on February 11, 2026, at a limited number of examination centres across the country. The decision follows reports of technical and administrative disruptions that affected the smooth conduct of the test at specific venues.

According to an official notice issued by the Commission, the cancellation does not apply nationwide. Only candidates allotted to certain examination centres have been impacted. SSC has assured aspirants that the examination will be rescheduled and that updated admit cards will be issued ahead of the fresh test date.

Why SSC Cancelled the February 11 Shift-I Exam

SSC stated that the cancellation was prompted by unforeseen technical and administrative issues that emerged during the conduct of the examination. To ensure transparency and maintain the integrity of the recruitment process, the Commission decided to cancel the exam at the affected locations rather than allow an uneven testing environment.

The disruption impacted centres falling under three major SSC regions — Karnataka–Kerala Region (KKR), Central Region (CR), and Eastern Region (ER). Each regional office later released separate notices detailing the specific venues where the examination stood cancelled.

Regions and Centres Affected

In the Karnataka–Kerala Region, the regional office confirmed that multiple designated centres encountered technical failures, making it impossible to conduct the examination as planned. Similarly, the Eastern Region issued an official update identifying the centres where the February 11 Shift-I examination was cancelled.

The Central Region (Prayagraj) also published a detailed list of examination centres under its jurisdiction that were impacted by the cancellation. Candidates are advised to carefully check regional SSC notifications to confirm whether their centre was among those affected.

Re-Exam Plan and Admit Card Update

SSC has clarified that candidates whose exams were cancelled will be given another opportunity to appear for the test. The Commission will announce the revised examination date shortly. Along with this, fresh admit cards carrying updated details such as the new exam date, shift timing, and examination centre will be made available.

Candidates will be informed through multiple channels, including the official SSC website, as well as via SMS and email alerts. Aspirants are strongly advised to rely only on official communication and avoid unverified information circulating on social media platforms.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for SSC MTS/Havaldar Admit Card 2026 on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration ID or roll number along with your date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to access the admit card.

Step 5: Download and save it.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

SSC has reiterated that all future updates related to the rescheduled exam will be shared officially, and candidates should keep checking the website regularly to stay informed.

