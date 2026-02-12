JEE Mains 2026: Session 1 Result Will Now Be Declared On February 16, Where And How To Check

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced late last night that the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result will now be declared on 16 February. Once the results are released, candidates can check their scores and cut-off marks on the official websites nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 scorecard, candidates will need to log in using their application number along with their date of birth or password.

The declaration of the JEE Main 2026 result has been delayed, and the reason for the postponement has not been shared yet. Before issuing the final scorecards, the NTA will publish the final answer key. As per previous admission guidelines, only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026.

JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Final Answer Key

The window to raise objections against the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 closed on February 6. After examining all the challenges submitted by candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) publishes the final answer key.

The JEE Main 2026 scores will be considered for admission to various undergraduate courses, such as BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning, at participating government and private colleges and universities across the country.

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 final answer key or result, whichever is available.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: The final answer key or result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF and keep a copy saved for future reference.

JEE Main Result 2026: Expected Cut-off Range for General Category

Looking at trends from previous years, candidates from the general category usually need around 90 to 100 marks out of 300 to be eligible for JEE Advanced. This score typically translates to a percentile of about 93 to 95 or above, although the exact cutoff can vary depending on overall performance and the normalisation process.

JEE Main Result 2026: Marking Scheme, Score Evaluation

After comparing their responses with the JEE Main 2026 final answer key, candidates can get a clear idea of their expected scores by following the official marking scheme. Each correct answer carries four marks, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect multiple-choice question. Questions that are left unanswered do not affect the total score.

