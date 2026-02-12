Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationBihar To Recruit 46,000 Teachers Under TRE 4; Applications To Begin In March

Bihar To Recruit 46,000 Teachers Under TRE 4; Applications To Begin In March

Bihar to recruit around 46,000 teachers under TRE 4, with notification and applications set to begin in March.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 10:25 AM (IST)

Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Aspiring teachers in Bihar have reason to be optimistic, as the state government is set to launch a major recruitment drive under the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4). Through this initiative, around 46,000 teaching posts will be filled, offering a significant opportunity for candidates seeking government teaching jobs in the state. 

According to the plan, the official notification will be released in March, and the application process will also begin in the same month. The large-scale recruitment aims to address long-pending vacancies across government schools in Bihar. 

Vacancy Details Shared With BPSC 

For the appointment process, the state’s General Administration Department has forwarded the requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The Education Department has informed BPSC about 44,500 vacant posts for teachers across Classes 1 to 12. 

These vacancies are distributed across different teaching levels: 

  • Classes 1 to 5 
  • Classes 6 to 8 
  • Classes 9 to 10 
  • Classes 11 to 12 

Recruitment will also include teacher and headmaster/principal positions. 

Posts Across Welfare Departments 

In addition to the Education Department, appointments will also be made in other state departments. The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department will recruit teachers and headmasters for Classes 1 to 12. Meanwhile, under the Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class Welfare Department, recruitment will be carried out for Classes 6 to 12, including teaching and headmaster posts. 

Overall, the TRE 4 recruitment drive is expected to result in a large-scale appointment of teachers across Bihar, helping fill vacant positions in state-run schools and strengthening the education system. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026 Bihar School Teacher Jobs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
World
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
India
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
World
18-Year-Old Suspect In Canada School Shooting Identified, Police Cite Mental Health Calls
18-Year-Old Suspect In Canada School Shooting Identified, Police Cite Mental Health Calls
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament
Economic Survey Insight: Global Order Facing Intensifying Geopolitical Conflict
Budget Critique: Dollar Dominance Challenged as World Moves Toward Multipolar Order
Strategic Debate: Indian Data Called ‘Key Asset’ in US–China Power Contest
Budget Vision 2026: ₹43,565 Crore for New Schemes, ₹2 Lakh Crore for Infra Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget