Bihar To Recruit 46,000 Teachers Under TRE 4; Applications To Begin In March

Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Aspiring teachers in Bihar have reason to be optimistic, as the state government is set to launch a major recruitment drive under the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4). Through this initiative, around 46,000 teaching posts will be filled, offering a significant opportunity for candidates seeking government teaching jobs in the state.

According to the plan, the official notification will be released in March, and the application process will also begin in the same month. The large-scale recruitment aims to address long-pending vacancies across government schools in Bihar.

Vacancy Details Shared With BPSC

For the appointment process, the state’s General Administration Department has forwarded the requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The Education Department has informed BPSC about 44,500 vacant posts for teachers across Classes 1 to 12.

These vacancies are distributed across different teaching levels:

Classes 1 to 5

Classes 6 to 8

Classes 9 to 10

Classes 11 to 12

Recruitment will also include teacher and headmaster/principal positions.

Posts Across Welfare Departments

In addition to the Education Department, appointments will also be made in other state departments. The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department will recruit teachers and headmasters for Classes 1 to 12. Meanwhile, under the Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class Welfare Department, recruitment will be carried out for Classes 6 to 12, including teaching and headmaster posts.

Overall, the TRE 4 recruitment drive is expected to result in a large-scale appointment of teachers across Bihar, helping fill vacant positions in state-run schools and strengthening the education system.

