SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At ssc.gov.in, Know How To Check

HomeEducationSSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At ssc.gov.in, Know How To Check

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 to be released soon at ssc.gov.in; qualified candidates will move to Tier 2 stage.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 soon. Once the results are released, candidates will be able to view and download their scorecards from the official website at ssc.gov.in. 

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to view and download their results using their login details once the result link is activated. The Commission has not yet announced the official date and time for the declaration of results. 

Those who qualify in the Tier 1 examination will be shortlisted for the Tier 2 stage. After successfully clearing all sections of Tier 2, candidates will be called for document verification, which is the final step in the recruitment process. 

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: How To Check 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Result” section available in the main menu. 

Step 3: From the list of examinations, choose the link related to the SSC CHSL examination. 

Step 4: Next, select the Tier 1 result PDF for the relevant post. 

Step 5: Once the PDF opens, use the search option to find your roll number. 

Step 6: Download the result PDF and keep a saved copy for future reference. 

About SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam: 

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination for 2025 was conducted nationwide from November 12 to November 30, 2025. Earlier, the Commission had allowed candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key between December 8 and December 11, 2025. The SSC CHSL cut-off marks for 2025 are expected to be released either along with the results or shortly after their announcement. 

The SSC CHSL recruitment process is carried out in three stages. It begins with the Tier 1 examination, after which shortlisted, candidates appear for the Tier 2 exam. Candidates who clear Tier 2 are then invited for the document verification stage, which is the final step in the selection process. 

Published at : 29 Jan 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
