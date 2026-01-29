UGC Equity Regulations a Welcome, Though Delayed, Reform in Higher Education: TN CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, though delayed, was a welcome step in reforming a higher education system "scarred by deep rooted discrimination and institutional apathy." These regulations must be strengthened and also revised to address their structural gaps, and enforced with real accountability, he stressed.

On January 13, the regulatory body for higher education in the country notified the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, replacing the earlier 2012 anti-discrimination framework.

The new rules deal with discrimination, including those on the basis of caste, in higher education institutions by making them enforceable governance.

Reacting to the latest move, the Chief Minister said since the BJP came to power at the Centre there has been a visible rise in student suicides within Indian HEIs particularly among SC and ST students.

"This has been accompanied by repeated attacks and harassment targeting students from south India, Kashmir, and minority communities. In this context, equity safeguards are not a matter of choice but an unavoidable necessity," Stalin said.

The stated goals of dismantling caste discrimination and the inclusion of OBCs within this framework, deserved support. As seen during the implementation of reservations based on the Mandal Commission recommendations, the present UGC rollback backlash was driven by the same regressive mindset.

"The Union Government must not allow such pressure to dilute these regulations or their core objectives," the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Cases like the suicide of Rohith Vemula, where VCs themselves faced allegations, make it difficult to see how equity committees chaired by institutional heads could function independently, especially when many higher education institutions are led by RSS supporters, he claimed.

"If the Union BJP Government is serious about preventing student deaths, ending discrimination, and reducing dropout rates among students from backward communities, these regulations must not only be strengthened but also revised to address their structural gaps, and enforced with real accountability," the Chief Minister said.

