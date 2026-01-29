Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationICSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Released on cisce.org, Direct Link To Download Here

ICSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Released on cisce.org, Direct Link To Download Here

ICSE Class 10 admit card 2026 released; schools to issue hall tickets ahead of board exams starting February 17.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 10:25 AM (IST)

ICSE Admit Card 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued the admit cards for the ICSE Class 10 board examinations. Students can access the official notification on the CISCE website at cisce.org. 

Individual candidates cannot download the admit card on their own. Schools are required to log in using their official credentials, download the admit cards, and then distribute them to students. Candidates are advised to collect their admit cards from their schools at the earliest to avoid any last-minute problems. 

Once the admit card is received, students should carefully check all the details printed on it. The hall ticket must include the student’s name, date of birth, gender, roll number or unique ID, examination name (ICSE), photograph and signature, school name, parents’ names, selected subjects, and complete examination centre details, including address, centre number and index number. 

If any discrepancy or error is found, it should be reported to the school immediately for correction. 

ICSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026: How To Download  

Step 1: Go to the official website at cisceboard.org.  

Step 2: On the homepage, select “ICSE Class 10 Admit Card” or “ISC Class 12 Admit Card”, as applicable.  

Step 3: Enter your required login details.  

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.  

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy saved for future use. 

ICSE Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned  

The ICSE admit card for 2026 will carry essential details related to the candidate and the examination. These include: 

  • Candidate’s full name 
  • Application number or roll number 
  • Date of birth 
  • Category (where applicable) 
  • Candidate’s photograph 
  • Candidate’s signature 
  • Name of the school 
  • Examination centre details 
  • Subject-wise examination dates and timings 

Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card for accuracy. 

About ICSE Class 10 Exams: 

Around 2.6 lakh students are set to appear for the ICSE Class 10 examinations, which will be conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026. 

The examinations will begin on February 17 with English Language (Paper 1), followed by English Literature (Paper 2) on February 19. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 30 with the Environmental Sciences paper. 

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News ICSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026
