School Holiday News: States Announce Closures, Revised Timings Amid Heatwave

As an intense heatwave grips large parts of India, multiple states have taken precautionary steps to protect students by announcing school closures and advancing summer vacations. In Odisha, the government has declared an early summer break starting April 27, instead of the usual May schedule. The move comes amid growing concerns over student safety due to soaring temperatures.

School Holidays 2026

Uttarakhand (Dehradun): All schools and Anganwadi centres closed for one day as a precautionary measure

Chhattisgarh: Summer vacation already in effect from April 20 to June 15

West Bengal: Holidays announced from April 22 onwards, except in Darjeeling district

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Revised School Timings Introduced to Beat the Heat

In states where schools remain open, authorities have modified timings to minimise exposure to extreme heat. In Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, schools are now operating from 7:30 am to 12 pm. Jharkhand has shifted timings to 7 am to 11:30 am, while in Patna (Bihar), classes will run only until 11:30 am.

Maharashtra schools are functioning between 7 am and 11:15 am, and Rajasthan has revised timings to 7:30 am to 12 pm. These changes aim to ensure that students avoid peak afternoon heat and remain safe during school hours.

Delhi-NCR Yet to Announce Early Vacation, Parents Await Clarity

In Delhi and neighbouring NCR regions like Noida and Ghaziabad, parents and students are closely watching developments regarding a possible early summer break. As per the Directorate of Education’s academic calendar, Delhi schools are scheduled to observe summer vacations from May 11 to June 30, 2026.

At present, no official change has been announced, but the ongoing heatwave has sparked speculation about a possible revision in the schedule.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning, Relief Likely Soon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that several regions have been experiencing consecutive heatwave days. Officials clarified, "On Thursday, one station, Rohtak, to be specific, of Haryana and Ridge of Delhi, had satisfied heatwave criteria, thus making it the first day. Saturday was the third consecutive day of heat waves," they added.

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However, there may be some relief ahead. The weather department has predicted light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds from Monday to Wednesday, which could bring temperatures down to 38–40 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures are expected to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

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