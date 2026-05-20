NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: RCC Coaching Centre Sealed In Pune, CBI Gets 9-Day Custody Of Owner

The investigation into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case has gathered pace after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed RCC Coaching Classes on Wednesday. The institute is linked to Shivraj Motegaonkar, who was arrested last week by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged examination paper leak.

Civic authorities also carried out a demolition drive at the Deccan branch of the coaching institute in Pune. During the operation, officials removed a few allegedly illegal tin sheds before sealing the premises.

The development comes amid a widening probe into the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak network that has sparked concern among lakhs of medical aspirants across the country.

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2026 Registration: NTA Clarifies Aadhaar Card Is Not Mandatory, Check Details

CBI Gets Custody Of Coaching Institute Owner

Earlier this week, the Rouse Avenue Court granted nine days’ custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar to the CBI. The investigating agency had requested 10 days of custody, alleging that he played an active role in leaking the chemistry question paper ahead of the NEET UG 2026 examination.

Motegaonkar is associated with RCC Institute of Coaching in Latur, Maharashtra. According to the CBI, he allegedly distributed copies of the leaked examination paper to students as part of a larger conspiracy.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta approved the remand request after hearing the agency’s submissions regarding the ongoing investigation.

Court Highlights Need To Trace Wider Network

While granting police custody, the court noted that investigators needed additional time to identify other accused individuals allegedly linked to the case. The agency is also examining digital evidence; communication records and the financial trail connected to the suspected paper leak operation.

"The inestigation is at its very initial and crucial stage, therefore, keeping in view all the detailed facts and circumstances discussed above and the prayer made in the present application (for police custody remand), the present application is allowed and accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegoankar is remanded to police custody for 9 days, subject to his medical examination," the court ordered.

The accused is scheduled to be produced before the court again on May 26.

ALSO READ: CBSE OSM Row: Board Confirms Technical Glitch, Scanned Copy Service To Resume By 2 PM

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled After Leak Allegations

The CBI has also claimed that Motegaonkar’s links with another accused individual, Prahalad Kulkarni, are currently under investigation. Officials suspect the alleged leak was part of a coordinated network operating across multiple locations.

NEET UG 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a large-scale paper leak. The examination was held at more than 5,400 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 international locations.

More than 22 lakh candidates had appeared for the highly competitive medical entrance examination this year, making it one of the largest entrance tests conducted in the country.

(With Agency Inputs)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI