UGC NET 2026 Registration: NTA Clarifies Aadhaar Card Is Not Mandatory, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important clarification regarding the UGC NET June 2026 registration process, stating that candidates are not required to use an Aadhaar Card to complete their application forms. Aspirants can instead register using alternative identity documents, including PAN Card and Driving Licence, through the DigiLocker facility.

The clarification comes after several applicants raised concerns over Aadhaar verification during the online registration process. NTA has now confirmed that candidates can continue with the application process using other valid government-issued identity proofs.

The UGC NET June 2026 registration window is scheduled to close today, May 20, at 11:50 pm on the official portal. Candidates have been advised to complete both the registration and fee payment process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

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NTA Allows Alternative ID Proofs For UGC NET Application

According to the latest notification, Aadhaar authentication is optional for UGC NET June 2026 applicants. Candidates who do not wish to use Aadhaar can choose other identification documents while filling out the online application form.

The agency clarified that identity proofs such as PAN Card and Driving Licence are accepted during the registration process through DigiLocker verification. The move is expected to provide relief to students facing issues related to Aadhaar authentication or document linking.

NTA has also urged applicants to carefully review all personal and academic details before submitting the form online.

How To Apply For UGC NET June 2026 Without Aadhaar

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website at UGC NET Portal and click on the registration link.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and complete the OTP verification process.

Step 3: In the “Identity Type” section, choose an alternative ID proof such as PAN Card, Driving Licence, or any other accepted document instead of Aadhaar.

Step 4: Fill in all the required personal, academic, and communication details carefully.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Verify all the information entered in the application form before proceeding further.

Step 7: Complete the fee payment process and submit the application form successfully.

Step 8: Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

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Registration Window Closes Today

NTA has reminded candidates that the UGC NET June 2026 application process will close at 11:50 pm today. Students are advised not to wait until the final hours because heavy traffic on the portal may lead to slow processing or payment failures.

The UGC NET examination is conducted for determining eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes across universities and higher education institutions in India.

Candidates can check the latest instructions, eligibility details and official updates on the official UGC NET website at UGC NET Portal.

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