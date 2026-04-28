NEET UG 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Reporting Time, Entry Rules & Documents To Carry

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 on April 26. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to take place on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm in offline mode.

The admit card contains important information such as the allotted exam centre, reporting time, and instructions that must be followed on the test day. Entry to the examination hall will not be allowed without a valid hall ticket, making it a mandatory document for all candidates.

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NEET UG 2026 Reporting Time & Entry Rules

Candidates are required to reach their respective exam centres as per the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards. As per the guidelines, entry to the examination centre will begin at 11 am, while the gates will close strictly at 1:30 pm. No candidate will be permitted to enter after closing time under any circumstances.

Test booklets will be distributed at 1:45 pm, ahead of the examination start time at 2 pm. After the exam concludes at 5 pm, candidates must remain seated and leave only after instructions are given by the invigilator to ensure a smooth exit process.

Important Instructions & Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must strictly adhere to all exam day instructions, as failure to comply may lead to cancellation of candidature. Entry without an admit card will not be allowed. Carrying any prohibited items or materials that could be used for unfair means is strictly banned.

Smoking is not permitted in or around the exam centre premises. Additionally, items such as water bottles, tea, coffee, cold drinks, and snacks are not allowed inside the exam hall. Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions printed on the admit card to avoid any last-minute issues.

Dress Code, Security Checks & Documents Required

Dress Code & Security Checks

Follow the prescribed dress code as mentioned in the admit card

Reach the exam centre early to allow time for security procedures

Frisking will be conducted using handheld metal detectors

Entry will not be allowed without proper documents

Documents to Carry

Printed copy of the NEET UG 2026 admit card

Two passport-sized photographs (same as uploaded in the application form)

One valid government-issued ID proof

PwBD certificate (if applicable)

Items Allowed Inside Exam Hall

Transparent water bottle

Required documents only

Items Strictly Prohibited

Mobile phones

Electronic gadgets

Any personal belongings

Important Note

No storage facility will be provided at the exam centre

Authorities will not be responsible for any lost items

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Details Mentioned on NEET UG Admit Card 2026

The admit card serves as proof of eligibility and includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, gender, date of birth, category, exam date, reporting time, gate closing time, test duration, exam centre details, and question paper medium. Candidates must verify all details and report discrepancies, if any, to the authorities immediately.

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