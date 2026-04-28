RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2026 Released; CBT 1 Exams From May 7, Direct Link Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Exam City Intimation Slip 2026, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city, date, and shift timing for the upcoming Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). The slip is now available on the official regional RRB websites.

The city intimation slip is a pre-exam document designed to help candidates plan their travel and logistics in advance. However, candidates should note that this is not the admit card and cannot be used for entry into the examination hall.

As per the official schedule, the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam will be conducted from May 7 to June 21, 2026, in multiple shifts across the country. With lakhs of candidates expected to appear, the early release of the city slip aims to reduce last-minute confusion and ensure smooth exam-day arrangements.

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RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official RRB regional website

Step 2: Click on the link for RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth/password

Step 4: Log in to your account

Step 5: View your exam city details on the screen

Step 6: Download the city intimation slip PDF

Step 7: Save it and take a printout for future reference

Note: The slip contains key details such as the exam city, date of examination, and shift timing. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information and make necessary travel plans accordingly.

RRB NTPC admit card for CBT 1

The RRB NTPC admit card for CBT 1 will be released separately, typically around four days prior to the candidate’s exam date. It will include additional details such as the exact exam centre address and important instructions for the exam day. Only candidates carrying a valid admit card and a government-issued photo ID will be allowed to enter the examination centre.

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The RRB NTPC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill thousands of undergraduate-level vacancies in various non-technical posts across Indian Railways, making it one of the most competitive exams in the country.

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