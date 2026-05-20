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HomeEducationCBSE Revaluation Portal Glitch Continues After 2 PM, Students Demand Extension

CBSE Revaluation Portal Glitch Continues After 2 PM, Students Demand Extension

CBSE revaluation portal continued facing glitches after 2 PM. Students reported login issues as board extended deadline till May 23.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)

Students continued to face problems accessing the CBSE revaluation portal even after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had stated that the system would become functional by 2 PM on Wednesday. Several Class 12 students attempting to apply for scanned copies of their answer books claimed they were still unable to log in or submit requests through the portal. 

The issue triggered fresh frustration among students and parents, many of whom had been waiting since morning for the service to resume. Social media platforms were flooded with complaints as candidates reported login failures and delays in accessing the application window. 

"It’s already 2 pm and the portal still hasn’t gone live CBSE is such a liar. They’ve wasted one more day. We want more days," an X user tweeted. 

ALSO READ: CBSE OSM Row: Board Confirms Technical Glitch, Scanned Copy Service To Resume By 2 PM

CBSE Earlier Acknowledged Technical Problems 

Earlier in the day, CBSE had issued an official advisory informing students that the online application process for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer sheets was facing technical difficulties. The board stated that a technical team was working on restoring the service and expected the portal to become operational by 2 PM. 

The announcement came after multiple students reported issues during the application process, including failed logins, unresponsive pages, and payment-related disruptions. 

"It is informed to all stakeholders that the online application for submitting requests to obtain scanned copies of Class XII answer books is presently facing technical glitches. A team of experts is addressing the problem, and the application is expected to be live by 02:00 PM today. We request your patience and cooperation in this regard. To ensure that students seeking scanned copies of their answer books for grievance redressal are given priority, they are requested to avail the facility first once the application resumes," CBSE stated in the official notification. 

Students Continue Reporting Login Issues 

Despite the board’s assurance, several students claimed the portal remained inaccessible even after the scheduled restoration time. Many candidates expressed concern over losing valuable time in the already limited verification window. 

Students seeking scanned answer sheets for verification and re-evaluation purposes said the repeated glitches had added to their stress after the announcement of Class 12 board examination results. 

The complaints also come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding CBSE’s On Screen Marking (OSM) system, where concerns regarding scanning and digital evaluation processes have already sparked debate online. 

ALSO READ: CBSE OSM Controversy: Technician Alleges Software Failures, Massive Backlog In Answer Sheet Scanning

CBSE Extends Deadline For Scanned Copy Requests 

Amid the technical disruptions, CBSE has extended the deadline for applying to obtain scanned copies of Class 12 answer sheets. According to the revised schedule, students can now submit applications until May 23, 2026. 

Previously, the last date for applying was May 22, 2026. The extension is expected to provide additional time for students affected by the portal issues. 

Students are now waiting for the portal to function smoothly so they can complete the application process without further delays.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Revaluation Portal Glitch
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