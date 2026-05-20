CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Declared: Odisha Board Class Result OUT, Direct To Check Here

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced the Class 12 board examination results today at 12:30 pm from its Samantapur office in Bhubaneswar. Following the declaration of the results, students can check and download their CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2026 through the official websites at chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in.

Students can also access detailed information regarding the Science, Commerce and Arts stream pass percentages online.

According to CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida, 2.56 lakh students were enrolled in Arts, 1.14 lakh in Science, 24,621 in Commerce, and 5,932 in vocational studies this year.

Direct Link To Check - CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026

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How To Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official websites at chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2026”.

Step 3: Enter the required login details, such as your roll number and registration details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your result.

Step 5: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result: Previous Years’ Pass Criteria

To qualify in the CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. They must also secure at least 33 per cent separately in both the theory and internal assessment components. In addition, an overall aggregate score of 33 per cent is necessary to pass the examination.

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Over the past few years, the Odisha Class 12 results have been announced on different dates. In 2025, the CHSE Odisha Plus Two results were declared on May 12, while in 2024 the results were announced on May 26. The 2023 results were released on May 31.

However, in 2022, the declaration of results was delayed, and the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results were announced on July 27.

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