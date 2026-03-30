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School Assembly News Headlines Today March 30, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 30, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Delhi Govt Distributes Free Bicycles to Girls: CM Rekha Gupta Announces Big Boost for Education & Safety
- Dhurandhar 2 Characters Make Debut In Accounts Exam Questions; Paper Goes Viral
- Bengal Elections: Congress Fields 284 Candidates, Adhir Ranjan From Baharampur
- Appeal All To Jointly Face Challenges Due To West Asia War: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat
- Tollywood Actor Rahul Banerjee Drowns After Shoot At Talsari, West Bengal
- Rahul Banerjee Death: Tollywood In Shock After Actor Drowns At Talsari
- Over 170 Police Station Heads Transferred In Bengal Ahead Of Elections
- TVK Announces Candidates For Tamil Nadu Elections, Vijay To Contest From 2 Seats
- Congress Block President Hacked To Death In Ludhiana, Party Chief Warring Slams Law And Order
- ‘Won’t Be Able To Eat Fish’: Mamata Targets BJP At Purulia Rally Ahead Of Polls
- Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Dadri a flop show, say UP ministers
- Election Commission Releases Third Supplementary Voter List In Bengal
- NCP minister apologises over Ajit Pawar''s photo missing from banner
- Assam Election: Mariani Set For ‘Legacy Vs Change’ Battle As Kurmi Stronghold Faces New Challenge
- Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Edappadi Palaniswami Slams DMK Over ‘Unfair’ Seat Sharing With Allies
- Bengal Battle Intensifies: Mamata Vs Shah Clash Over ‘Riots’ And ‘Infiltrators’
International News
- Trump Hints At Seizing Kharg Island, Says 'Favourite Thing Is To Take Iran's Oil'
- Middle East War Completes One Month, No Signs of Ceasefire
- Mojtaba Khamenei Thanks Iraqis In New Message After Trump Claims He May Be Dead
- Indian Man Held In UK After Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians, 7 Injured
- US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
- Decisive Deadlock: 30 Days of "Operation Epic Fury" Yield No Clear Winner
- Chocolate Heist In Europe: 4,13,793 KitKat Bars Stolen After Leaving Italy Factory Ahead Of Easter
- ‘Will Become Food For Sharks’: Iran Warns US Against Ground Invasion Amid War Escalationb
- Iran Names US Navy Officers Over Minab School Strike, Tensions Escalate
- Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Power, Desalination Plant As West Asia Crisis Continues
- Pakistan Faces ‘Smart Lockdown’ Talks Amid Fuel Crisis While Claiming Mediator Role In Iran Conflict
- US Deploys 3,500 Troops Aboard USS Tripoli To Middle East As Iran War Intensifies
- America's Fickle Friendship: Why Strategic Autonomy Is India's Only Shield
- Iran-Israel War Day 30: 'No Kings' Protests Sweep US against Trump policies
- Iran War Deepens: 2,000+ Dead, US Losses Mount, Invasion Fears Intensify
- AWACS ‘Destroyed’, Drones Downed: Iran Ruins US Airbase In Saudi Arabia
Business News
- India Revives Energy Ties With Russia, Eyes LNG Deal As West Asia War Enters Second Month Straining Supply
- Wall Street Falls As Prolonged Middle East Conflict Dampens Sentiment
- Fuel Tax Cut: Relief For Consumers, But A Rs 1.5 Trillion Hit To Government Revenues
- Rupee Hits Record Low Past 94 Vs Dollar As West Asia War Deepens: What It Means For Consumers
- Asian Markets Fall, GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Opening For Dalal Street
- India Has Enough Fuel For 60 Days, Govt Calls Shortage Claims ‘Misinformation’
- Petrol Diesel Excise Duty Reduced: What It Means For Fuel Prices And Consumers
- Crude Oil Prices Rebound, Jump Nearly 2% Amid West Asia Tensions
- Indian Airlines To Cut 3,000 Weekly Flights This Summer Amid Rising Costs, West Asia Uncertainty
- Brigade Enterprises Shares Jump Nearly 10% Despite Weak Market, Here’s Why
- Petrol, Diesel Excise Duty Cut: No Energy Lockdown, But At What Cost To The Economy?
Sports News
- IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians End 14-Year Jinx With Record-Breaking Chase Against KKR
- IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli In This Elite Half-Century Record List
- MS Dhoni Injury: CSK Icon Will Likely Miss 6 Games; Will Take Field On This Date
- 'Virat Kohli Was Over': Mohammad Kaif's Bold Take On Kohli After RCB Win
- Sunil Gavaskar Raises Alarm Over IPL Withdrawals, Urges Tougher Punishment
- Rohit Sharma Drops A Sitter During MI vs KKR! Takes Away Chance Of A Wicket For Debutant
- 'Rohit Sharma Will Smash KKR Like Eating Halwa' In MI vs KKR Tonight: Predicts Ex-India Opener
- Harbhajan Singh Gets Into Heated Spat Over IPL Commentary Backlash: 'Ek Ko Papa Chun Le'
- Hardik Pandya’s ₹12 Crore Ferrari Struggling To Cross Mumbai Speed Breakers
- KKR’s ₹64 Crore Crisis? 4 Stars Ruled Out Ahead Of MI vs KKR Match
- Anushka's Priceless Reaction To Virat Kohli's Flying Kiss Goes Viral
- IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB vs SRH Match In Chinnaswamy
- Ishan Kishan's Dream Start To IPL 2026, Registers 4 Records In First Match
- F1 Japanese GP Race Results: Kimi Antonelli Becomes First Teen To Lead Championship After Back-To-Back Wins
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