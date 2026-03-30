School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Delhi Govt Distributes Free Bicycles to Girls: CM Rekha Gupta Announces Big Boost for Education & Safety

Dhurandhar 2 Characters Make Debut In Accounts Exam Questions; Paper Goes Viral

Bengal Elections: Congress Fields 284 Candidates, Adhir Ranjan From Baharampur

Appeal All To Jointly Face Challenges Due To West Asia War: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

Tollywood Actor Rahul Banerjee Drowns After Shoot At Talsari, West Bengal

Rahul Banerjee Death: Tollywood In Shock After Actor Drowns At Talsari

Over 170 Police Station Heads Transferred In Bengal Ahead Of Elections

TVK Announces Candidates For Tamil Nadu Elections, Vijay To Contest From 2 Seats

Congress Block President Hacked To Death In Ludhiana, Party Chief Warring Slams Law And Order

‘Won’t Be Able To Eat Fish’: Mamata Targets BJP At Purulia Rally Ahead Of Polls

Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Dadri a flop show, say UP ministers

Election Commission Releases Third Supplementary Voter List In Bengal

NCP minister apologises over Ajit Pawar''s photo missing from banner

Assam Election: Mariani Set For ‘Legacy Vs Change’ Battle As Kurmi Stronghold Faces New Challenge

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Edappadi Palaniswami Slams DMK Over ‘Unfair’ Seat Sharing With Allies

Bengal Battle Intensifies: Mamata Vs Shah Clash Over ‘Riots’ And ‘Infiltrators’

International News

Trump Hints At Seizing Kharg Island, Says 'Favourite Thing Is To Take Iran's Oil'

Middle East War Completes One Month, No Signs of Ceasefire

Mojtaba Khamenei Thanks Iraqis In New Message After Trump Claims He May Be Dead

Indian Man Held In UK After Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians, 7 Injured

US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War

Decisive Deadlock: 30 Days of "Operation Epic Fury" Yield No Clear Winner

Chocolate Heist In Europe: 4,13,793 KitKat Bars Stolen After Leaving Italy Factory Ahead Of Easter

‘Will Become Food For Sharks’: Iran Warns US Against Ground Invasion Amid War Escalationb

Iran Names US Navy Officers Over Minab School Strike, Tensions Escalate

Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Power, Desalination Plant As West Asia Crisis Continues

Pakistan Faces ‘Smart Lockdown’ Talks Amid Fuel Crisis While Claiming Mediator Role In Iran Conflict

US Deploys 3,500 Troops Aboard USS Tripoli To Middle East As Iran War Intensifies

America's Fickle Friendship: Why Strategic Autonomy Is India's Only Shield

Iran-Israel War Day 30: 'No Kings' Protests Sweep US against Trump policies

Iran War Deepens: 2,000+ Dead, US Losses Mount, Invasion Fears Intensify

AWACS ‘Destroyed’, Drones Downed: Iran Ruins US Airbase In Saudi Arabia

Business News

India Revives Energy Ties With Russia, Eyes LNG Deal As West Asia War Enters Second Month Straining Supply

Wall Street Falls As Prolonged Middle East Conflict Dampens Sentiment

Fuel Tax Cut: Relief For Consumers, But A Rs 1.5 Trillion Hit To Government Revenues

Rupee Hits Record Low Past 94 Vs Dollar As West Asia War Deepens: What It Means For Consumers

Asian Markets Fall, GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Opening For Dalal Street

India Has Enough Fuel For 60 Days, Govt Calls Shortage Claims ‘Misinformation’

Petrol Diesel Excise Duty Reduced: What It Means For Fuel Prices And Consumers

Crude Oil Prices Rebound, Jump Nearly 2% Amid West Asia Tensions

Indian Airlines To Cut 3,000 Weekly Flights This Summer Amid Rising Costs, West Asia Uncertainty

Brigade Enterprises Shares Jump Nearly 10% Despite Weak Market, Here’s Why

Petrol, Diesel Excise Duty Cut: No Energy Lockdown, But At What Cost To The Economy?

Sports News

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians End 14-Year Jinx With Record-Breaking Chase Against KKR

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli In This Elite Half-Century Record List

MS Dhoni Injury: CSK Icon Will Likely Miss 6 Games; Will Take Field On This Date

'Virat Kohli Was Over': Mohammad Kaif's Bold Take On Kohli After RCB Win

Sunil Gavaskar Raises Alarm Over IPL Withdrawals, Urges Tougher Punishment

Rohit Sharma Drops A Sitter During MI vs KKR! Takes Away Chance Of A Wicket For Debutant

'Rohit Sharma Will Smash KKR Like Eating Halwa' In MI vs KKR Tonight: Predicts Ex-India Opener

Harbhajan Singh Gets Into Heated Spat Over IPL Commentary Backlash: 'Ek Ko Papa Chun Le'

Hardik Pandya ’s ₹12 Crore Ferrari Struggling To Cross Mumbai Speed Breakers

KKR’s ₹64 Crore Crisis? 4 Stars Ruled Out Ahead Of MI vs KKR Match

Anushka's Priceless Reaction To Virat Kohli's Flying Kiss Goes Viral

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB vs SRH Match In Chinnaswamy

Ishan Kishan's Dream Start To IPL 2026, Registers 4 Records In First Match

F1 Japanese GP Race Results: Kimi Antonelli Becomes First Teen To Lead Championship After Back-To-Back Wins

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