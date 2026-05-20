NEET UG Paper Leak Crackdown Widens; Pradhan Chairs Review Meet, Student Protests Rise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Education ministry seeks security agencies' support for NEET-UG re-examination.

Social media platforms warned over spreading exam-related misinformation.

Pune coaching center sealed; multiple accused sent to judicial custody.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting with central security and intelligence agencies to seek support for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination, stressing the need for heightened vigilance and foolproof arrangements to ensure a safe, secure and fair conduct of the exam.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) also attended the meeting. Preparations were reviewed in detail to identify vulnerabilities in advance and ensure timely preventive and corrective measures.

Social Media Platforms Warned Over Misinformation

In a parallel meeting with representatives of major social media platforms, Meta, Google and Telegram, the ministry raised serious concerns over the spread of misinformation related to competitive examinations.

Officials flagged the growing activity of Telegram channels and anonymous online groups circulating fake paper leak claims, clickbait content and unverified information, particularly ahead of major exams. These networks were said to trigger panic, anxiety and confusion among students and parents, with several links redirecting users to bots and fake groups designed to amplify misinformation.

According to intelligence inputs, multiple suspicious channels are being operated through a limited set of phone numbers, indicating coordinated activity.

Taking strong note, Pradhan directed a focused crackdown, including proactive identification, blocking and takedown of such channels spreading fake information, propaganda and panic before examinations.

He also stressed that social media platforms must coordinate closely with the Ministry of Education, NTA and law enforcement agencies to protect the integrity of the examination system.

The NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled for June 21. The minister had earlier announced that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year. The exam conducted on May 3 was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. It was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,400 centres, with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing.

Coaching Centre Sealed In Pune

In a related development, the Pune Municipal Corporation sealed RCC Coaching Classes in Pune. The institute is owned by Shivraj Motegaonkar, who was arrested by the CBI last week in connection with the case. A demolition drive was also carried out at the institute’s Deccan branch, where illegally installed tin sheds were removed and the office sealed.

Court Proceedings: Multiple Custody Orders Issued

A Delhi court extended the CBI custody of Shubham Khairnar by five days.

The Rouse Avenue Court also sent Mangilal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav and Dhananjay Lokhande to judicial custody till June 2. The court further remanded five accused to judicial custody after their police custody expired.

The CBI also sought signature specimens of accused Manisha Mandhare and Shivraj Motegaonkar.

Earlier, the court had granted nine days’ custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar to the CBI. The agency had sought 10 days’ custody.

The court said custody was required “to identify and apprehend the other co-accused persons involved in the offence and also to recover and analyse the digital devices/digital evidences and communication records, as well as the financial trail connected to the NEET 2026 examination and paper leak network.”

The accused is to be produced before the court on May 26.

Whistleblower Account Claims Question Paper Match

In Sikar, Rajasthan, whistle-blower Shashikant Suthar described how he allegedly verified viral PDFs against the NEET question paper.

He said, “On May 3rd at 5.00 PM, after the exam had concluded, I analysed the NEET question paper. After reviewing it, I met with my landlord, who showed me a viral PDF file... When I examined the Chemistry section of the PDF, I discovered that it contained verbatim all forty-five questions that had appeared in that day's NEET exam... We formally reported this matter to the administration late that night. Pursuing the matter further, we reached out to the relevant agencies; we sent emails to the NTA, the CBI, and the Ministry of Education.”

He added that agencies responded swiftly and took action.

Wider Crackdown And Protests Across States

The RJD student wing staged a protest over the NEET (UG) paper leak case.

Five accused have been sent to judicial custody in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court had remanded six accused, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav, Shubham Khairnar and Dhananjay Lokhande, after production following expiry of police custody.

Visuals also emerged of an under-construction structure reportedly linked to arrested accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar in Latur’s Khopegaon Shivar area.

Coaching Network Under Scanner

The CBI has alleged that Shivraj Motegaonkar, who runs RCC Institute of Coaching in Latur, is actively involved in the conspiracy and distribution of leaked exam material. His links with co-accused Prahalad Kulkarni are under investigation.

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The agency said he allegedly provided leaked papers to students and ran coaching operations linked to the malpractice.

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