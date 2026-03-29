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HomeEducationBihar Board To Declare Class 10 Results Shortly; Here’s The Direct Link To Check

Bihar Board To Declare Class 10 Results Shortly; Here’s The Direct Link To Check

Students can view their scores by visiting the official website, entering their roll number and required credentials, and downloading their marksheet once it is available.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 01:10 PM (IST)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results today. According to an official statement, Bihar’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar will declare the results at 1:15 pm, in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary (Education) B Rajender.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites -- result.biharboardonline.org, matricbiharboard.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results will also be accessible on education portals.

How To Check Bihar Board Class 10 Result

Students can view their scores by visiting the official website, entering their roll number and required credentials, and downloading their marksheet once it is available.

Earlier, BSEB had released the provisional answer keys for objective-type questions on March 7 and allowed students to raise objections until March 13.

Exam details and participation

The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 17 to February 25 across 1,699 centres in the state. A total of over 15.12 lakh students appeared, including 7,85,722 girls and 7,26,961 boys. In Patna alone, around 71,000 candidates took the exam at nearly 70 centres. The exams were held in two shifts each day.

Special provisions were made for differently-abled candidates, including the facility of a writer and an additional 20 minutes per hour.

Last year, the results were declared on March 29, with an overall pass percentage of 82.11%.

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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
BSEB Class 10 Results Bihar Board Class 10 Results Result.biharboardonline.org Matricbiharboard.com
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