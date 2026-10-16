SBI PO Mains Result 2026 OUT At sbi.co.in: Check Shortlist, Interview Dates And Next Steps

SBI PO Mains Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2026 on October 15, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check whether they have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process on the official website at sbi.co.in.

Candidates shortlisted in the Mains examination will move to Phase 3, which includes a psychometric test, a group exercise and a personal interview. As per the tentative schedule, the psychometric test is set to take place on October 31, 2026, while the group exercise and interview process will commence on November 18, 2026.

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Aspirants who have cleared the Mains examination should check their roll numbers in the result PDF and begin preparing for the upcoming selection stages. The bank will release individual interview call letters containing details about the date, venue, and reporting time.

SBI PO Mains Result 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Visit SBI's official website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the Careers section on the website.

Step 3: Look for the link related to the SBI PO Mains Result 2026.

Step 4: Click on the result link to open the PDF document.

Step 5: Use the search function in the PDF to locate your roll number.

Step 6: Download the result document and save it for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates whose roll numbers are listed in the result PDF have been shortlisted for the next phase, subject to the bank's recruitment rules. Aspirants should carefully check the result document to confirm their qualifying status.

SBI PO Phase 3 Schedule 2026: Psychometric Test And Interview Dates

The recruitment process will move to Phase 3 for candidates who qualify in the Mains examination. According to the tentative schedule, the psychometric test will be conducted on October 31, 2026.

The group exercise and personal interview are scheduled to begin on November 18, 2026. These stages form part of the selection process for the Probationary Officer posts.

Candidates should regularly visit the official SBI website for updates regarding the recruitment schedule and the release of call letters. Since individual interview dates may vary, shortlisted aspirants should refer to their respective call letters for confirmed details.

Documents To Keep Ready For SBI PO Phase 3

Shortlisted candidates should organise the required documents while preparing for the next stage. Keeping the necessary paperwork ready can help them avoid last-minute difficulties during the recruitment process.

The documents candidates may need include:

SBI PO Phase 3 call letter

Valid photo identity proof

Proof of date of birth, if required

Educational qualification certificates and mark sheets

Category certificate, if applicable

Supporting documents relevant to the information provided in the application form

Any additional documents specified in the call letter

Candidates should check the official instructions carefully to confirm which documents they must carry for the group exercise and interview.

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SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026: What Candidates Should Know

SBI is expected to release the interview call letters on its official website. The document will provide essential information about the candidate's selection-stage schedule, including the interview date, venue, and reporting time.

The tentative schedule places the psychometric test on October 31, followed by the commencement of the group exercise and interview process on November 18, 2026. Candidates should note that the exact date assigned to each shortlisted aspirant will be communicated through the relevant call letter.

Aspirants are advised to monitor the bank's Careers section for further announcements and download their call letters once available. They should also review the instructions mentioned in the document and ensure that all required certificates and identity proofs are ready before attending the selection process.

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